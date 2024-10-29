Next Webinar - MAD Must Go with Senator Malcolm Roberts

Join us TOMORROW 30 October at 7.30PM AEDT for our 4th webinar in our MAD Must Go series. Our very special guest for this session is Senator Malcolm Roberts, and he will be in conversation with Jody Clune and Katie Ashby-Koppens. We're absolutely delighted to welcome him to our forum.



Senator Roberts has agreed to table our MAD Must Go petition in the Senate next month, and we're looking forward to learning about that process, and how we can make our biggest impact in the Senate with our signatures.



Click HERE for more information, to share, and to register.

MAD Must Go Petition

Our petition is gaining traction which is great to see!



Please read through the information in the link below, you can find details of the MAD Bill, plus read through the wording of our petition.

In a free society, the right to express ideas and opinions without fear of government censorship is fundamental. The proposed Communications Legislation Amendment (Combating Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024 (MAD Bill) risks stifling open dialogue and preventing Australians from accessing diverse viewpoints. We must protect the integrity of what we can say, what we can share, and what we choose to believe.



We have the commitment from Senator Malcolm Roberts and the Hon Russell Broadbent MP form the House of Representatives to table our petition in Parliament - let's give them as many signatures as possible to table! MAD Must Go.



https://madmustgo.com.au/

