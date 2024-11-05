We believe in a healthy world where:
Information transparency is paramount.
Access to proven holistic health and wellbeing is universal.
Action for health is proactive and respectful of personal decisions.
Families stay together and thrive in a clean environment.
But we can’t do it alone. We need passionate volunteers who resonate with our mission and principles.
Why Volunteer?
Volunteering with us means:
Making a Difference: Your contributions directly impact the health and well-being of communities.
Joining a Collaborative Community: Connect with like-minded individuals who share your passion for transparency and holistic health.
Personal Growth: Gain new skills and experiences while championing a cause you believe in.
Areas Where You Can Help:
We’re looking for dedicated volunteers in the following roles:
Administration: Help streamline our operations and keep us organised.
Marketing and Social Media: Spread the word about our mission and engage with our community.
Events: Organise and execute events that educate and inspire.
Fundraising: Assist in securing the resources needed to drive our mission forward.
Community Outreach: Connect with local communities to foster trust and collaboration.
Volunteer Coordination: Help recruit and manage our amazing volunteers.
Writing and Editing: Craft compelling content that amplifies our voice and vision.