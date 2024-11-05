WATCH HERE

We believe in a healthy world where:

Information transparency is paramount.

Access to proven holistic health and wellbeing is universal.

Action for health is proactive and respectful of personal decisions.

Families stay together and thrive in a clean environment.

But we can’t do it alone. We need passionate volunteers who resonate with our mission and principles.

Why Volunteer?

Volunteering with us means:

Making a Difference : Your contributions directly impact the health and well-being of communities.

Joining a Collaborative Community : Connect with like-minded individuals who share your passion for transparency and holistic health.

Personal Growth: Gain new skills and experiences while championing a cause you believe in.



Areas Where You Can Help:

We’re looking for dedicated volunteers in the following roles:

Administration : Help streamline our operations and keep us organised.

Marketing and Social Media : Spread the word about our mission and engage with our community.

Events : Organise and execute events that educate and inspire.

Fundraising : Assist in securing the resources needed to drive our mission forward.

Community Outreach : Connect with local communities to foster trust and collaboration.

Volunteer Coordination : Help recruit and manage our amazing volunteers.

Writing and Editing: Craft compelling content that amplifies our voice and vision.

