Imagine a treasure trove of medical data—blood, DNA, urine, and clinical records from over 10,000 Australians—collected to track the long-term effects of COVID-19 vaccines. Now imagine it being shredded, deleted, and lost forever... in less than 10 days.

That’s exactly what the Queensland Department of Health is preparing to do—unless we act now.

This is more than a public health issue—it’s a matter of scientific integrity, ethics, and transparency.

🧬 The Study: A Global Scientific Asset

In 2021, the Queensland Government funded a multi-million-dollar longitudinal study to monitor vaccine outcomes. Thousands of volunteers provided their DNA, blood, urine, and medical data, placing trust in the system to examine long-term effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Emeritus Professor Wendy Hoy AO, Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science, this dataset is unparalleled globally—no other study has this level of biological and clinical detail from vaccinated individuals.

And yet:

The study’s Principal Investigator, Prof. Janet Davies, was removed from her post after objecting to the data’s destruction.

The UK has already destroyed a similar COVID-19 dataset—Queensland’s may be the last of its kind.

No clear scientific rationale has been provided to justify the decision to erase it.

⚠️ Why This Matters

Betrayal of Public Trust : Volunteers gave their data in good faith. Destroying it breaks that trust.

Global Health Relevance : We’re still learning about long-term vaccine effects. This data could guide future medical decisions and save lives.

Irreplaceable Resource: Once this dataset is gone, it’s gone forever. Future researchers will never get this chance again.

⏳ Only 10 Days Left to Stop This

The team at CoVerse.org.au—(Australia’s equivalent of the UK’s React19)—is urgently working to prevent the destruction of this irreplaceable study. But the window is closing fast.

🏛️ Why the Queensland Government Wants to Destroy It

In a letter to study participants, Metro North Health confirmed that the study will be permanently shuttered, with all samples and data to be destroyed. They stated, “there is no longer a scientific and public health need to retain these biological samples for future study.”

Professor Janet Davies, who was removed as project lead, called the decision “incredibly disappointing,” describing it as “a terrible example of research wastage and loss of a globally significant opportunity.”

Experts like Professor Kerryn Phelps AM and Senator Gerard Rennick have expressed deep concern over the destruction of this valuable resource, emphasising its potential to inform research on vaccine injuries

🧠 What Experts Are Saying

“This is a globally significant dataset that must not be destroyed. The suppression of this data is a breach of scientific and medical ethics.”

— Emeritus Professor Wendy Hoy AO, University of Queensland

“The principal investigator was removed for opposing this. What are they trying to hide?”

— Rebekah Barnett, Independent Investigative Journalist (Article: “Globally significant' Covid vaccine study biobank to be destroyed: The Queensland Government says there is "no longer a scientific and public health need" for this valuable biobank and linked data” - Distopian Down Under - Read the full story here)

