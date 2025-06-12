A must-watch session for anyone concerned about EMF exposure, home health, and healing the body.

Join us this evening for another powerful edition of the Health Freedom and Sovereignty Conference Series, where we explore critical topics that mainstream narratives often ignore.

🗓 Tonight’s session features three expert voices leading the charge in radiation-free living, holistic EMF protection and healing from exposure:

🎙 GUEST SPEAKERS:

🏡 Patrick van der Burght

Topic: Radiation-Free Home Construction

An international authority on electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation and its health impacts, Patrick will discuss how to build or modify homes for radiation safety — a vital piece in protecting long-term health.

🎥 Watch Patrick’s preview message here:

⚡️ Allen Cheney

Topic: Holistic EMF Protection Made Easy

Allen makes complex energy protection understandable. Tonight, he’ll break down the basics of protecting yourself and your space from:

Dirty electricity

Harmful side effects of solar systems

Geopathic stress

This is practical advice you can start applying right away — no engineering degree required!

🔋 Tristan Baker

Topic: EMF, pH, and Your Body Electric

What does your body’s electrical charge have to do with health and healing? Tristan will explain the fascinating connection between EMF exposure, your body's pH levels, and bioelectrical balance — and how to harness this knowledge for deeper healing.

⏰ Don't Miss It!

Whether you’re new to EMF awareness or already living with shielding systems and meters, tonight’s session will leave you with tools, insights, and clarity.

📍Date: Tonight - Thursday 12th June 2025

🕗 Time: 6:30pm - 9:30pm AEST

🎟 Not Signed Up Yet? It’s Not Too Late!

If you haven’t registered for the Health Freedom & Sovereignty Conference Series, there’s still time to join us!

🔗 Get your ticket here:

👉 https://events.humanitix.com/health-freedom-and-sovereignty-online-conference-series

By signing up, you’ll gain access to all upcoming live sessions — and also recordings of past sessions, so you won’t miss a thing.

Whether you're joining us live or catching up later, you’ll have full access to this powerful content designed to help you live more consciously, healthily, and sovereignly.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Why This Matters:

In a world increasingly dominated by invisible radiation — from Wi-Fi to 5G to solar power systems — understanding the bioenergetic impact of our environment is no longer a luxury. It’s essential.

Empower yourself with knowledge and solutions from leading voices who’ve helped thousands live healthier, more sovereign lives.

🧠💡 Invite a friend, bring your questions, and prepare to think differently about energy, health, and home.