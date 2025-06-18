In a world where the dominant narrative around cancer is one of fear, fragmentation, and questionable mainstream protocols, Professor Ian Brighthope offers a timely and inspiring perspective: one that reclaims cancer care through evidence and a holistic lens.

In his recent Substack article, The Use and Role of High-Dose Intravenous Vitamin C in Cancer Treatment, Professor Brighthope distills over 47 years of clinical practice and research into a compelling case for high-dose intravenous vitamin C (HDIVC) — not as an alternative, but as a powerful prevention and treatment in its own right. And should one choose conventional cancer treatments, HDIVC should be considered an essential companion.

Drawing on decades of experience treating patients diagnosed with breast, lung, pancreatic, and brain cancers and other cancers, Professor Brighthope explains how HDIVC — particularly when combined with vital cofactors like selenium, zinc, magnesium, and B vitamins — enhances immunity, reduces treatment toxicity, and even extend survival. His clinical results align with evidence from institutions like the University of Iowa and the National Cancer Institute, which have shown that HDIVC, used alongside chemotherapy, may double survival time, even in late-stage cancers, such as metastatic pancreatic disease.

But Brighthope’s message is not only about treatment — it’s about transformation. In his view, vitamin C is not just a nutrient; it is a cornerstone of nutritional oncology that helps restore the body’s resilience, regulate genetic expression, and support the whole person. He reminds us that HDIVC is not experimental in Australia — it has been in clinical use since the 1970s — and challenges healthcare systems worldwide to stop sidelining what may be one of the safest, most cost-effective tools in the fight against cancer.

What makes HDIVC especially compelling is its multi-targeted mechanism of action. At high plasma concentrations — achievable only through intravenous delivery — vitamin C acts as a pro-oxidant in tumour environments, generating hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) that selectively damages cancer cells while protecting healthy tissue. Cancer cells, with their depleted antioxidant defences, are particularly vulnerable. In addition, HDIVC supports collagen production (strengthening tissue barriers), immune modulation (enhancing lymphocyte activity), and even influences epigenetic regulation, reactivating tumour suppressor genes through its role as a cofactor for TET enzymes. These mechanisms not only make HDIVC a potential adjunct to chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but also a powerful tool to support quality of life and recovery during treatment.

Professor Brighthope is emphatic about HDIVC’s clinical importance, stating:

“Any physician treating cancer patients who neglects to assess vitamin C levels and fails to provide appropriate supplementation… is engaging in a grave act of medical negligence.”

— Professor Ian Brighthope

Professor Brighthope

🎤 Spotlight on This Week’s Speakers: Continuing the Conversation

this week's Conference Series continues the conversation with two extraordinary voices who are also challenging the status quo:

🌱 Rob Prior – The Healing Power of Cancer

Rob Prior’s personal story is as powerful - Diagnosed with stage 3 kidney cancer and choosing to forego surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, Rob’s path to healing is rooted in deep listening to the body, personal transformation, and integrative practices. His session explores how illness can be a catalyst for awakening, and how cancer may offer more than just a medical crisis — it may be an invitation to radically reclaim one’s life.

🧬 Janine Gallizia – Cancer and COVID-19 post Infection /“Vaccination”

Janine Gallizia brings a researcher’s precision and an artist’s eye to her exploration of the immune system — particularly at the intersection of cancer, COVID infection, and injections - Janine’s work is both timely and insightful.

