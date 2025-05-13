The Alarming Rise of "Turbo Cancers" and the Role of COVID-19 Vaccines

A troubling new phenomenon is emerging: the rise of aggressive, rapidly progressing cancers — dubbed "turbo cancers" — that have been accelerating following COVID-19 vaccination. These cancers are often diagnosed at later stages (Stage 3 or 4) and spread quickly, leaving patients feeling they have limited options for treatment.

As the medical community grapples with this disturbing trend, many experts are raising concerns about the link between these cancers and the COVID-19 vaccines, particularly in the context of immune system dysfunction.

Expert Concerns: The Link Between Vaccines and Cancer

Professor Angus Dalgleish, a distinguished oncologist and immunologist (Foundation Professor of Oncology at St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Principal of the Institute for Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy), has been vocal about his concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccines and their potential role in the rise of aggressive cancers. In a 2023 interview, Dalgleish stated:

"We now have more than enough evidence to seriously question whether the COVID-19 vaccines are contributing to the rise in cancers. There are reports, supported by laboratory evidence, that the vaccines contain contaminants like SV40, which is known to be oncogenic. The introduction of such material into human cells could potentially activate latent cancerous processes, and we are already seeing a spike in aggressive cancers, some of which were previously rare. It is vital that we urgently reassess the long-term safety of these vaccines and their potential role in this cancer epidemic."

— Professor Angus Dalgleish (March 2023)

Professor Dalgleish’s comments align with growing concerns from other renowned health professionals, including Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Lee Merritt, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Judy Mikovits, and many others who have raised alarms about the long-term effects of the vaccines, particularly on immune function and cancer progression.

Furthermore, this growing body of experts is supported by the 52 signatories of a letter to the Australian Prime Minister, urging action on the SV40 DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines. Some of the prominent signatories include Professor Angus Dalgleish, Dr. Robert Clancy, Emeritus Professor Wendy Hoy (AO), Dr. Tess Lawrie, Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, Emeritus Professor Robert Clancy, Kevin McKernan, and A/Prof Byram Bridle. This letter highlights the serious concerns around the safety of these vaccines and their potential long-term impact on public health. Full letter here: Excessive DNA Contamination of mRNA “Vaccines” - Australians Demand Answers.

Mainstream Cancer Treatment: A Growing Disillusionment

As cancer diagnoses rise, more and more people are questioning the foundation and approach of the mainstream medical system. Those who pursue conventional treatments like surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation often find themselves trapped in a relentless cycle of interventions that don’t address the root causes of their cancer. Instead of empowering the body to heal naturally, these methods frequently lead to harsh side effects without offering long-term solutions. As a result, an increasing number of patients are turning to natural healing options.

How many of us know someone diagnosed with cancer? Now more than ever, it’s important to consider all possible paths to healing. By exploring and sharing natural solutions, we can help those facing cancer find options that align with their body’s natural healing processes.

Rob Prior: Natural Healing for Cancer

Rob Prior, a cancer survivor and advocate for natural healing, will be addressing these concerns at the upcoming Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference.

Rob will share his personal story of full recovery after being diagnosed with late-stage kidney cancer and chose to pursue natural healing methods instead of conventional treatments. Rob will share his journey and provide insights into how the body can heal naturally, offering hope to those seeking alternative options for cancer treatment.

Rob’s approach combines ancient healing wisdom, modern holistic healing protocols and his own intuitive realisations.

EARLY BIRD TICKETS HERE

Join Us for the Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference

The Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference kicks off on May 29th, 2025, and will bring together leading experts to explore critical topics including natural healing, cancer prevention, immune health, and much more. If you're concerned about your health and want to explore natural ways to protect and strengthen your body, this conference is for you.

Join us for this transformative 5-week event, where you'll hear from health advocates, researchers, and experts who are dedicated to providing solutions that empower you to take control of your health.

The Conference Series will run every Thursday 6:30pm - 9:30pm AEST and Sunday 9:00am - 12:00pm between 29th May and 29th June 2025.

Guest Speakers will present on topics including: Healing Naturally from Cancer, EMF Impacts on you, your family and pets and home mitigations methods, financial sovereignty and living outside the system - and much much more!

See our full line up of incredible thought leaders and experts HERE

Early Bird Tickets are still available! Don't miss out on this opportunity to hear from Rob Prior and other thought leaders who will share powerful insights on living a healthy, sovereign life — free from the restrictions of conventional medicine.

Get your tickets today and be part of this vital conversation on health freedom and personal empowerment.

