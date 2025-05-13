World Council for Health Australia

World Council for Health Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rrodynmac's avatar
rrodynmac
5dEdited

This is about critical health issues and you want people to pay nearly $200 for it? What sort of Council for Health does that?

Why can’t you do basic zoom or something to help everyone with health problems of this nature? Or write some articles for people to read.

Even my G.P. bulk bills!

And our idiot P.M. is not going to take a scrap of notice about any letter signed by entitled doctors, etc. He gets his orders from people on a much higher and more evil scale than you lot!

And there is no such thing as covid so don’t offer early treatment of the flu or a cold or whatever respiratory condition. I call that a scam, cheating desperate people for money. Just stop it, and learn to live without comfort, like the rest of us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by WCH Australia
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 WCH Australia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture