World Council for Health wishes a Bon Voyage and thank you to everyone on the Road to Geneva this week!

ROAD TO GENEVA Worldwide Call for Freedom On June 1st is a call to all freedom advocates around the world to gather in Geneva in a “peoples convoy” to say NO to the World Health Organization (WHO) and YES to our freedom!

Rally Speakers include: Philipp Kruse, Dr Aseem Malhotra, Dr Robert Malone, Ryan Cole, Dr Jessica Rose, MP Andrew Bridgen, Bret Weinstein, Steve Kirsch, Dr Mattias Desmet, and many more.

The Full Convoy Itinerary: https://www.roadtogeneva.com/convoy/



If you know people in the UK/Europe, please refer them to the channels below so as many people as possible descend on Geneva and REJECT THE WHO.



Free Humanity, reject the WHO.

The World Council for Health Australia look forward to sharing with you further information and updates related to Health Freedom and Sovereignty in our Official Launch Webinar this Thursday 30th May at 7pm Australia Eastern Standard Time (AEST). Tickets are FREE however they are limited and selling fast. To secure your place click the link below and join esteemed speakers: Dr Tess Lawrie, Dr Melissa McCann, Professor Ian Brighthope, Katie Ashby-Koppens and host Dr David Rabbolini for a night of inspiration and forward thinking.

