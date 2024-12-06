'Tis the season not to forget (our “favourite” MPs)!

Join us in sending our MPs some Christmas wishes…we’ve done most of the hard work; all you need to do is choose your bundle and we’ll do the rest!

We’ll sign the cards with your name and state of residence, then post them to the MP’s local offices.



Most of our MPs deserve a cheeky Christmas card this year. There's been collusion, untruths said, and too many deals done that don't serve the Australian people.



To save you the trouble, we've created a hard copy card that you can order directly from our website. Once you've placed your order and paid, we'll sign your bundle from you, and post them directly to the MP's local offices, just in time for Christmas!

We have two options available; a 5 card bundle, and a 10 card bundle. We've hand picked the peskiest MPs who most deserve a cold reminder that their behaviour has been noticed...and that they won't have our support in the next federal election.



5 Card Bundle recipients;

1. The Hon. Anthony Albanese, MP (Prime Minister)

2. The Hon. Peter Dutton MP (Leader of the Opposition)

3. The Hon. Michelle Rowland MP (Minister for Communications)

4. The Hon. David Coleman MP (Shadow Minister for Communications)

5. The Hon. Mark Butler MP (Minister for Health and Aged Care)



10 Card Bundle recipients;

6. Senator the Hon. Katy Gallagher (Supported the Under 16 Social Media Bill, Minister for Women, Minister for Finance, Minister for the Public Service, Up for re-election)

7. Senator the Hon. Simon Birmingham (Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Supported the Under 16 Social Media Bill)

8. Senator Matthew O’Sullivan (Supported the Under 16 Social Media Bill, Up for re-election)

9. Senator James Paterson (Supported the Under 16 Social Media Bill, Up for re-election)

10. Senator the Hon. Anne Ruston (Supported the Under 16 Social Media Bill, Up for re-election)

Let's flood their mail rooms with Christmas cards of a different kind this year!

World Council for Health Australia is a member of the Aligned Council of Australia