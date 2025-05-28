We’re standing at a technological crossroads. On one side: convenience, speed, and hyper-connectivity. On the other: surveillance, health concerns, and the silent stripping away of our civil liberties. And while most of the world is looking the other way, Steve Galvin is sounding the alarm.

🎤 Steve Galvin – founding member of Australians for Safe Technology – has spent years pulling back the curtain on the darker side of 5G and Smart City infrastructure. His upcoming talk at the Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference is one you cannot afford to miss.

🔍 The Hidden Agenda Behind 5G and Smart Cities

While tech giants and governments tout 5G as a revolution in speed and efficiency, Steve’s research paints a very different picture:

“5G isn’t just about faster downloads. It’s a cornerstone of a system designed to track, monitor, and ultimately control.”

From pervasive facial recognition to always-on sensors and AI-driven behavioural surveillance, the infrastructure being rolled out under the Smart Cities banner has profound implications for your privacy, health, and freedom.

📡 What You’ll Learn in Steve’s Talk:

✅ How 5G fits into the architecture of mass surveillance

✅ The real agenda behind Smart Cities and the Fourth Industrial Revolution

✅ Health implications of chronic EMF exposure

✅ What’s happening right now in Australia and globally

✅ Actionable steps to protect your rights and your family

This isn’t science fiction. It’s happening now, and the more you know, the more empowered you become to opt out, push back, and reclaim your sovereignty.

Don't Just Be a Passive Observer—Get Informed

Steve Galvin’s talk is part of a groundbreaking lineup at the Health Freedom & Sovereignty Online Conference – a month-long virtual event featuring top voices in medicine, technology, finance, and personal freedom.

📅 Starts: Thursday, May 29

🕕 Time: 6:30 PM AEST (Thursdays) | 9:00 AM AEST (Sundays)

🎫 Tickets:

If you care about the future of your freedom, your health, and your children's right to privacy, this talk is your wake-up call. 5G is here—but so is your opportunity to understand it, question it, and resist it with clarity and courage.

Recordings:



The formal presentations of each session will be recorded and available for replay after the event. However, to encourage open and free conversation, the general discussions will not be recorded. This ensures a safe space for participants to engage freely and share their thoughts openly.

Event Details:

Two sessions per week for 5 consecutive weeks – with guest speakers, interactive discussion and solutions focussed

Thursdays, May 29, 2025 – Sunday June 26, 2025 | 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM (AEST)

Sunday, June 1, 2025 – Sunday 29 June 2025 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (AEST)

