Two very important things happened today in relation to the SOCIAL MEDIA MINIMUM AGE Bill 2024.



1. The Senate voted on an amendment that would ensure we had an inquiry stretching through to February to analyse the Social Media Minimum Age Bill 2024. Both Liberal and National Senators vacated the Senate, making it possible for the under-16 social media Bill to sail through the Senate without a proper inquiry. Now the Age Verification Bill will have a 5 DAY inquiry.



2. This afternoon, it was announced that we 24 HOURS to lodge submissions in relation the same Bill.

https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Environment_and_Communications/SocialMediaMinimumAge



This is OUTRAGEOUS. It is an insult to democratic process, and the Australian people.



What to do;

A new Aligned Council of Australia member group ( Australians Vs The Agenda) has briskly put together a template to help you lodge your submission. This is one of the best things about being a Council - we don't need to replicate what each other is doing - we can support and share resources!



Click HERE to find the steps to create your submission.



Then, you might consider writing to your Liberal Party and National Party MPs and Senators

1. Click HERE to read The Liberal Party Beliefs. You could reference some of them in your letter - especially the ones about freedom, and that the family is the primary institution.

2. Click HERE to read the National Party Values. Likewise, you might like to reference some of them in your letter.

3. Please feel free to use THIS LETTER in part or in full to email your MPs and Senators.



Please share this with 5 people. If everyone does that, we can have hundreds of thousands of submissions lodged by tomorrow afternoon.



We have less than 24 hours good people, lets get cracking!