We're thrilled to share a quick (but exciting!) update with you.

While Substack remains our main home for thoughtful news, deep-dive articles, and important updates, we’re expanding our presence across social media to stay even more connected with you—wherever you are.

🌐 We’re now on:

These platforms give us a chance to share quick updates, behind-the-scenes content, and sneak peeks of what we’re working on.

We’d love for you to follow us there—it’s another great way to stay in the loop and help spread the word about what we’re doing here. Your likes, shares, and comments go a long way in helping us reach more people who might enjoy what we do.

Of course, this newsletter is still our home base—it’s where we’ll continue to share our most important and in-depth writing. But if you're on social media too, come say hi!

Thanks as always for reading, supporting, and being part of our community.

With gratitude,

World Council for Health Australia