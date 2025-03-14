The Better Way for Mental Wellbeing - Online Conference is a free and interactive event designed to empower participants through transformative techniques in mental health. This online conference features world-renowned experts in various fields, including Energy Psychology, Mindfulness Based Inner RePatterning (MBIR), Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), and methods for reprogramming the mind.

Date: Saturday March 15th 2025

Time: 9:30am - 4:30pm (GMT)

Note for Australian participants this is a 8:30pm start (AEDT) on Saturday 15th March

Event Highlights:

Expert Guidance: Attendees will learn from specialists who will guide them through proven techniques that can create instant mental shifts during the session.

Target Audience: This event is ideal for individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, ADHD, self-doubt, or stress, as well as practitioners seeking powerful new tools to assist their clients.

Interactive Experience: Participants can engage directly with experts and experience techniques that facilitate real change in mental wellbeing.

If you know someone who could benefit from this event or if you are looking for effective strategies to support loved ones, this conference offers valuable insights and practical tools for immediate application.

This free event showcases proven techniques like EFT, EMDR, NLP, Laughter Therapy, and Chi Qong, offering practical tools for rapid emotional relief. Led by experts including therapy specialist Maureen Fearon, attendees will learn interactive methods to manage anxiety, depression, PTSD, and more.

Whether you’re struggling personally, supporting a loved one, or a professional seeking to enhance your practice, this conference provides valuable insights for taking control of your mental wellbeing.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore effective, fast-acting solutions beyond conventional approaches.

The Better Way for Mental Health, hosted by WCH British Isles is more than just a conference, it’s a movement dedicated to real solutions for mental well-being, from in-the-moment techniques to methods to positively change how we think, feel and be our best.

Rooted in the Better Way Principles, this event offers practical, easy-to-use strategies to help you manage mental health challenges, protect your emotional state and support others effectively. Through expert insights, proven methods and holistic approaches, you’ll gain the tools to feel empowered and equipped to make healthy choices for both mind and body. Whether for yourself, professional success helping others get their best results or wanting resources for those you care about, this event is for you.

By attending, you’re joining a global community committed to positive change in physical, mental health care and independent living. You belong here, and together, we are shaping a future where well-being is accessible to all, sustainable and truly empowering.

Let’s walk this Better Way forward.

If you would like a similar Mental Health Conference here in Australia please leave a comment below or email us at admin@wch-australia.org