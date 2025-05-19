In a decisive move, the Australian Medical Professionals' Society (AMPS) has issued a media release supporting the call for an immediate moratorium on mRNA vaccines, urging a halt to their widespread use due to undeniable evidence over their safety. This release echoes the recent statement made by Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a prominent UK-based cardiologist and chief medical advisor to the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) alliance, who has also called for a suspension of these injectable genetic transfection products.

The AMPS release is not only a call for further investigation into the safety of mRNA vaccines but also a critique of the emergency use authorisation (EUA) process that led to their approval. Citing a range of concerning epidemiological data, adverse reactions affecting ALL major bodily organs, and an alarming lack of long-term safety data, the release demands that these vaccines be pulled from the market.

Safety Concerns at the Forefront

The letter from AMPS emphasises several critical issues:

Adverse Effects Across Major Bodily Organs: The mRNA vaccines have been linked to adverse reactions across various bodily systems, including the cardiovascular, neurological, and reproductive systems. Lack of Long-Term Data: One of the primary concerns raised is the absence of long-term data to assess the potential risks associated with these vaccines. The emergency authorisation granted to these vaccines has been criticised for overlooking critical data on mortality, autopsy results, and long-term effects. Negative Efficacy: The growing body of evidence suggests that the benefits (if any) of these “vaccines” do not outweigh the serious risks, with data indicating "negative efficacy," where the harm caused by the vaccine surpasses any potential health benefits. Dose- and Batch-Related Variations: There are reports of dose- and batch-specific variations in the adverse reactions, further bringing into question the safety profile of these vaccines. History of Other Rushed Products: The media release also draws attention to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was initially defended despite early concerns about blood clots and adverse reactions. It was later withdrawn after many confirmed deaths, which has raised further concerns about the integrity of safety assessments related to mRNA vaccines.

A Call for Transparent Discourse

The AMPS advocates for transparent, international discourse within the scientific community regarding the safety of mRNA vaccines. The release stresses the importance of allowing open discussion free from censorship or the silencing of concerned medical professionals. In this context, the role of independent research, free from political or financial influence, is crucial in ensuring that public health policies are based on scientific integrity rather than rushed decisions.

The letter is supported by a distinguished group of medical professionals from diverse fields, including anaesthesiology, general practice, integrative medicine, and pain management. These respected doctors and researchers bring years of experience in patient care and clinical ethics. United in their concern, they demand an immediate suspension of mRNA vaccines.

A Growing Coalition for Accountability in Medicine

As the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society (AMPS) continues to grow, it represents a collective of doctors, nurses, researchers, and medical professionals united in the pursuit of evidence-based practices and medical ethics. AMPS is committed to restoring autonomy to practitioners and ensuring that all medical decisions are grounded in robust, unbiased scientific data.

