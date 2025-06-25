World Council for Health Australia

World Council for Health Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Maria D Olivier🇿🇦's avatar
Dr Maria D Olivier🇿🇦
3d

This is absolutely INCREDIBLE! Brave warriors!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Noddy's avatar
Noddy
4d

I don't think we are a Constitution any more. More like a Corporation in NWO. God Bless You Ladies🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 WCH Australia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture