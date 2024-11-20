Recent leaks from Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) (Germany’s equivalent of the CDC) have exposed the disturbing reality: the pandemic response was not based on scientific truth, but rather on a fabricated narrative pushed by governments and international institutions. The leaked documents confirm that, by March 2020, RKI officials were fully aware that SARS-CoV-2 posed little threat to the population, yet draconian measures were implemented without scientific backing.

As Dr Mark Trozzi highlights in his article: Covid Crimes Exposed by German RKI Files: “These documents shed light on the covert political and scientific manoeuvres behind the global COVID-19 response. The evidence is damning and confirms what many have suspected: much of the "pandemic" narrative was built on lies”

The PCR Testing Fallacy

One of the most damning revelations from the RKI leaks concerns the widespread use of PCR tests, which were touted as the gold standard for diagnosing COVID-19 during the “pandemic”. Yet these tests were never designed to diagnose infectious diseases.

The PCR Test, originally designed for research, was never intended for diagnostic purposes.

Kary Mullis, the test's inventor, for which he won a Nobel Prize in 1993, was critical of its misuse in the context of diagnosing diseases. Mullis died in August 2019, just months before the declaration of a “pandemic” - make of that what you will. The PCR test, originally designed for research, was never intended to diagnose active infections - it is not capable of determining whether someone is contagious or symptomatic with COVID-19.

Mullis warned that PCR testing—particularly at high amplification cycles—could detect viral genetic material in individuals who are not infectious.

Cycle thresholds (Ct) of 15-20 are generally considered optimal, however, during the COVID-19 pandemic, it became common practice to use 30-40 cycles, a range that significantly increased the likelihood of detecting “dormant fragments of genetic material” leading to false positives and an inflated case count.

Since we all carry remnants of genetic material in our bodies, detecting such fragments through PCR is not a reliable determinant of current infection or contagiousness - of ANY infection INCLUDING COVID-19.

Watch 2 minute video below - Excerpt from: World Council for Health (WCH Team Update: The RKI Files - Covid Crimes Exposed)

Above Image From: Substack: Sasha Latypova: 4000+ pages leaked form German CDC, Robert Koch Institute containing meeting minutes on covid from 2020-2023

Internal documents from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) further highlight the flawed use of PCR testing, as RKI officials themselves acknowledged the test's limitations.

Additionally, Internal RKI communications show that the tests were deeply flawed. In fact, they had a false positive rate of 86.5%—meaning that the results were incredibly unreliable. Despite this, PCR testing was used globally during the pandemic which significantly inflated “case numbers” and those case numbers were subsequently used to justify mask mandates, lockdowns, and the mass “vaccination” campaign.

RKI protocols, which were later leaked by a whistleblower, explicitly discouraged the testing of asymptomatic people, acknowledging that it would yield misleading results. Yet, this practice was pushed internationally, leading to the over-reporting of cases and fuelling public fear. The files reveal that the testing protocols were not based on science, but on political directives to keep the fear of COVID-19 alive and justify increasingly stringent measures.

Watch 1:26 minute video below - excerpt from: World Council for Health (WCH Team Update: The RKI Files - Covid Crimes Exposed)

