Quietly, steadily, the rules of the monetary game are shifting beneath our feet. Many feel it intuitively — that we’re heading toward some kind of financial reset. Fewer know what it will look like. Even fewer are preparing for it.

This week, Sonya Leghfeldt returns to the Health Freedom & Sovereignty Conference to deliver what may be one of the most important sessions of the entire series: a deep, and clear look at Bitcoin as a tool of financial self-sovereignty in a time of mounting instability.

If you've ever wondered what happens when the fiat system falters — or how to protect yourself from the rising tide of centralised control — these final sessions may shine a light on a path forward.

🏦 What We're Seeing

Australia and Canada among other countries are rapidly phasing out cash — quietly.

Your right to withdraw or use your own funds is increasingly being questioned. Some banks already ask why you’re wanting cash and holding it to ransom.

Inflation eats away at savings, while those behind the ‘money printers’ face no accountability.

As Sonya put it in her preview:

“Our dollars are no longer doing one of the three primary functions of money — storing value over time.”

This isn’t a bug in the system. It is the system.

🌍 Are We Already in a Global Financial Reset?

While headlines focus on inflation and cost of living, a deeper shift is underway — one that points to a quiet but coordinated reset of the global financial system. Here are some of the key signs:

📉 Surging global debt and unsustainable fiat systems are pushing nations toward currency overhauls.

🏦 Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are being tested in over 130 countries — programmable, trackable, and centrally controlled.

🥇 Nations are stockpiling gold and moving away from the US dollar in international trade (a process called de-dollarisation).

🔗 Finance, digital ID, and climate policy are being merged into a single system under the banners of “sustainability” and “inclusion.”

🚫 De-banking and financial censorship are becoming tools to silence dissent or enforce compliance.

These trends are not isolated. Together, they point to a future where money itself may no longer be a neutral tool — but a mechanism of control.

🧠 What Will Be Covered: Sonya’s Bitcoin Deep Dive

Sonya’s two-part presentation (June 26 & 29) promises to do something most Bitcoin talks don’t:

Start from the beginning, explain the “why,” and build real understanding.

Here’s what she’ll cover:

🔹 What is money , really?

We use it every day. But do we understand it? Sonya will walk attendees through the fundamentals of money, value, and trust — and how those concepts have been hijacked.

🔹 What problem does Bitcoin actually solve?

It’s not just about price. It’s about control, inflation, censorship, and sovereignty. Bitcoin didn’t appear randomly — it was engineered in response to decades of economic and political dysfunction.

🔹 The 50-year pre-history of Bitcoin

Far from a tech bro invention, Bitcoin was the culmination of decades of work by pro-freedom, privacy-conscious developers and economists who saw the writing on the wall. Their efforts built the foundation for a decentralised system that no one can shut down.

🔹 How Bitcoin works — and why it matters

Forget the jargon. Sonya breaks it down in real terms: what makes Bitcoin decentralised, how it's secured, and why no one — not a government, not a billionaire — can fake or inflate it.

💬 “Everyone is against Bitcoin before they’re for it.”

That quote from Michael Saylor hit home for Sonya — and it might resonate with you, too.

She used to think Bitcoin was a scam. A waste. A planet-destroyer.

Then she learned the truth.

“Once I understood it, I couldn’t believe how wrong I’d been. It’s not just a currency — it’s a tool for freedom.”

Her mission now? To cut through the noise and offer others the same clarity — without needing to spend 3,000+ hours in research like she did.

❓ But What About CBDCs?

Many in the health freedom community are rightly concerned about Central Bank Digital Currencies. Could Bitcoin be part of that control grid?

Sonya’s answer is clear:

“Bitcoin is not programmable. It is not controllable. It is the antithesis of a CBDC.”

Sonya mentors and teaches on this topic - going deeper into this contrast — including how Bitcoin can be used pseudonymously, how to avoid surveillance-heavy exchanges, and how to safely store your Bitcoin in ways that protect your autonomy.

🎟 Don’t Miss This

These sessions aren’t about speculation. They’re about sovereignty — over your wealth, your time, and your future.

If you’re looking for tools to exit the system, or even just understand what the system really is, this is the conversation you’ve been waiting for.

🗓 Session 9: Thursday, June 26 6:30pm - 9:30pm

🗓 Session 10: Sunday, June 29 9:00am - 12:00pm

🎥 Recordings available for ticket holders

