Did you know your Wi-Fi could be affecting your brain’s ability to focus, relax, and function at its best?

In a world where we’re constantly connected, it’s easy to forget that wireless radiation isn’t just about faster internet—it’s also about our health. Professor Karl Hecht, a renowned neurophysiologist, has spent decades studying the effects of electromagnetic fields (EMF), and his findings raise some serious concerns.

Wi-Fi operates at a frequency that overlaps with alpha brainwaves—the frequency responsible for our calm focus. This is no coincidence. Wi-Fi’s 10 Hz pulsing modulation might be subtly affecting your brain’s control panel, leading to disrupted sleep, brain fog, and even increased anxiety.

Want to know what you can do to protect yourself and optimise your brain health?

Join us at our upcoming online conference series where top experts will discuss the latest research on EMF and explore practical solutions to minimise its impact on you, your family and your home environment. It’s time to take control of your health—learn how to protect your brain from hidden EMF dangers!

Health Freedom & Sovereignty - Online Conference Series

Join us for a transformative 5-week journey where you will engage with a community of esteemed thinkers, researchers, and educators. This series is designed to challenge conventional beliefs, question societal norms, and provide tools for empowering yourself, your family, and your community.

Event Details:

Two sessions per week for 5 consecutive weeks - with guest speakers, interactive discussion and solutions focussed

Thursdays, May 29, 2025 - Sunday June 26, 2025 | 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM (AEST)

Sunday, June 1, 2025 - Sunday 29 June 2025 | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM (AEST)

Where:

This event will take place online, and you’ll receive a link to access the sessions one day prior to the event start date.

EARLY BIRD TICKETS HERE

This Conference Series will focus on the following Session Topics:

- Living A Life on Purpose

- EMF Radiation - Solutions for You and Your Home

- Child Protection, Parenting and Families

- Natural Healing - Cancer | Detox

- Financial Sovereignty

(Speaker Details Coming Soon!)

Recordings:

The formal presentations of each session will be recorded and available for replay after the event. However, to encourage open and free conversation, the general discussions will not be recorded for replays. This ensures a safe space for participants to engage freely and share their thoughts openly.

Why You Should Attend:

Over the course of these five weeks, you will engage in rich, thought-provoking dialogue and discussions that challenge the status quo. In addition, we’ll explore practical solutions and integrative approaches to modern challenges. Through our diverse range of speakers, you’ll gain insights into topics that are shaping the future of society and uncover practical tools for navigating today’s complexities.

What to Expect:

In-Depth Sessions: Every week, you’ll participate in live sessions featuring top-tier speakers from various fields of expertise, including health, philosophy, education, law/lore and financial sovereignty.

Interactive Dialogue: We believe in active engagement—ask questions, share insights, and connect with others in meaningful discussions.

Actionable Insights: Leave each session with a broader perspective and concrete ideas you can apply to your life and community.

Networking: Meet like-minded individuals from around the world who share your passion for health freedom and societal transformation. EARLY BIRD TICKETS HERE

How to Join:

Register Now: Reserve your spot today and receive your conference link via email on the day before the event start date

Stay Connected: Make sure you’re subscribed to our Substack to receive updates, session reminders, and links to upcoming sessions.

Prepare: Come ready to challenge conventional thinking and engage with forward-thinking ideas that inspire change.

Pricing:

Early Bird Registration (Before 7th May, 2025): $199 AUD

General Admission (After 7th May) : $249 AUD

SECURE YOUR SPOT - LIMITED SEATS!