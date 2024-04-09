NO MORE SILENCE! Did you know that the Largest Personal Injury Class Action in Australian History is currently under way?

Dr Melissa McCann, a practicing GP in QLD has launched a class action fighting for the rights of people who have suffered loss and damage as a result of being injected with one or more of the COVID-19 "vaccines".

Since the vaccination became available, Dr McCann has witnessed an unusually large number of patients presenting with adverse effects such as chest pain, blood clots, miscarriages, strokes and a range of other serious conditions shortly after receiving a COVID injection.

Deciding to speak up and take the matter to the government, Dr McCann wrote a series of letters to health officials and ministers asking them to cease the program and review safety issues. Her concerns were dismissed and she was told the 'events were coincidental'.

Dissatisfied with the response, Dr McCann began speaking to other doctors around the country and discovered that they had also witnessed a disproportionate number of patients presenting with adverse effects. However many were afraid to speak up.

Despite this, Dr McCann managed to gather 14 signatures from other GPs, specialists, and Emergency Department doctors from all around Australia, who all supported her claim. She then sent a further letter to government officials, and in April 2023 received another dismissive response.

This prompted her to start legal action. Now with over 1300 people currently represented, this now represents:

The largest personal injury class action in Australian History.

Individuals can join the class action if they "are suffering a serious adverse event either partly or wholly by reason of the injection". This includes: Death, inpatient hospitalisation or prolonged existing hospitalisation, persistent or significant disability and/or incapacity, stillbirth or any other "medically important" event.

Class action proceedings commenced against Brendan Murphy, John Skerritt, Greg Hunt, Paul Kelly, and the Commonwealth of Australia. The cause of action- Negligence and Misfeasance in Public Office in the actions to approve and continue to approve the Covid 19 vaccines.

Dr McCann has personally guaranteed the costs of the case. This means she will be personally responsible and liable for covering all legal costs if the case fails. There is a Goal of raising $650,000 to support the class actions lawsuit - on behalf of all persons who suffered a severe vaccine induced adverse event to the Covid-19 injections.

At the time of writing the total amount raised is just over 70% of the $650,000 goal. The next step in the case is nearing this Friday 12th April, and so we are calling for contributions to support this action. Can you help? Your donation no matter how big or small will make the world of difference! Please visit: www.nomoresilenceau.com or click the Donate button.

