In one of the most significant court cases in Australian history with far reaching implications for all Australians and the world (Dr Julian Fidge v Pfizer Australia Pty Ltd & Anor) injunctions were sought against the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna as the legal team for Dr Fidge intended to present evidence showing the mRNA injections are Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO’s) and they satisfy the legal definitions of such, pursuant to section 10 of the Gene Technology Act 2000 (Cth) (‘GT Act’).

However, as set out in the short explanatory video (below), released today, Justice Rofe threw out the case on 1st March 2024, on a technicality thus preventing that evidence being presented in court and considered on its merits.

As legal expert Katie Ashby-Koppens states in the video: “this case represents a disturbing trend where courts dismiss significant challenges on technicalities, avoiding the substantive issues at hand.”

The technicality Justice Rolf relied upon in dismissing the case was that Dr Fidge did not have standing. That is, he was not an “aggrieved person” under section 147 of the GT Act.

The applicant, Dr Julian Fidge, who is a Victorian pharmacist and General Practitioner contends in a recent article published by Quadrant Online:

“that he has standing in professional, personal, private, and public capacities. He states: “I’ve been vaccinated with these mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, and I’ve vaccinated thousands of patients, including my own children”, he said at the time of filing. “It’s hard to understand how I am not an aggrieved person, when I’ve not been able to satisfy my legal, moral and ethical obligations to provide informed consent to all my patients that they will receive GMOs in these vaccines”, he said to investigative journalist Rebekah Barnett when responding to the court’s decision.”

It came to light after the courts decision that Justice Rofe had represented Pfizer (directly and indirectly) on a number of significant cases, including:

Eli Lily & Company v Pfizer Research and Development Company NV/SA [2003] FCA 988 (19 September 2003)

Eli Lilly & Company v Pfizer Ireland Pharmaceuticals (No 2) [2004] FCA 850 (30 June 2004)

Eli Lilly & Company v Pfizer Overseas Pharmaceuticals [2005] FCA 67 (10 February 2005)

Pfizer Italia SrL v Mayne Pharma Pty Ltd (VID439/2003: discontinued)

Pharmacia Italia SpA v Mayne Pharma Pty Ltd [2006] FCA 305 (29 March 2006)

“The above demonstrate significant prior involvement for monetary reward with one of the respondent in the GMO proceedings, which Justice Rofe failed to disclose”, states former Barrister Julian Gillespie in his recent substack “GMO decision… when is a Judge not a Judge”.

If this alone isn’t enough to raise serious questions around Judge Rofe’s impartiality and conflicts of interest then further relevant detail of her Honour’s close family ties with vested corporate interests, adds further weight. It turns out the cousin of Justice Rofe, Sir Andrew Grimwade, was on the board and President of the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI) for 15 years, and the WEHI received $30 MM in grants from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation since 2007, the same foundation that also provided over $180 MM to Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna: Quadrant Online.

A judge is always required to disclose any perceived or actual conflicts of interest, to give the parties an opportunity to request the judge disqualify themself if warranted. Disclosure is a cornerstone obligation of anyone acting in the law, especially for the judges who judge us.

JUSTICE ROFE DID NOT COMPLY WITH HER DISCLOSURE OBLIGATION TO INFORM THE PARTIES THAT SHE PREVIOUSLY ACTED FOR ONE OF THE PARTIES BEFORE HER, IN A CASE SHE WAS JUDGING.

Some may consider not disclosing this key information an intentional act of concealing critical information from Dr Fidge that he could have used to request her Honour disqualify herself from the case.

Yet, the most alarming aspect of this matter, beyond these serious judicial concerns, is the confirmation of DNA contamination within the vaccine vials. Tests revealed synthetic DNA contamination in both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 “vaccine” products at levels significantly higher than safety limits. These findings strongly indicate that millions of Australians may have been unknowingly exposed to GMO’s which have the potential to cause genetic disorders and Cancers. Disturbingly there is growing evidence that these disorders and Cancers are already beginning to appear both here in Australia and overseas. These implications are extraordinary and deeply troubling.

The evidence for both the lipid nano particle being a genetically modified organism AND separately the inclusion of DNA “contamination” in the injections: “GMOs stuffed with DNA contamination” has been confirmed by world leader in the field of genomics Kevin McKernan who managed the research and development of the Human Genome Project, along with former Barrister Julian Gillespie in this revealing interview with Dr John Campbell, (below) and Emeritus Professor Sucharit Bhakdi in this video explaining the scientific information relating to DNA contamination of the COVID-19 injections, coined “#PlasmidGate”.

Serious issues have been raised about the safety of the COVID-19 “vaccines”, the integrity of our health regulators, institutions and government bodies, and the impartiality of our judiciary. There is a call to action from Section72.au to insist MPs and Senators who are now at liberty to bring a motion in the Senate demanding both Houses of Parliament establish a Commission to inquire into the alleged misconduct of Justice Rofe, pursuant to the Judicial Misbehaviour and Incapacity (Parliamentary Commission) Act 2012 (Cth) (‘JMI Act’).

Every Senator and MP has a duty to uphold the Australian Constitution on your behalf, and to protect the Australian people from a judge they deem has misbehaved under Section 72(ii) of the Constitution.

This motion, writes Gillespie, “would begin the process of righting some of the Covid wrongs brought to bear on the Australian People, while helping to clear the way forward for true justice to be done in the globally significant GMO proceedings”.

This will bring Australian and global attention on the GMO proceedings that directly affect nearly 26 million Australians who were NOT told the “Safe & Effective” injection was in fact, a genetically modified organism.

So far, over 7200 people have taken action and this number is growing daily!

Visit Section72.au to see how you can play a part in bringing justice and accountability in these matters which have affected the lives of all Australians.

