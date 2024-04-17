The Time is Now...
The Aligned Council of Australia launch their Strategic Action Plan in response to the WHO's Pandemic Treaty and Power Grab
A series of coordinated events and actions are now ready to launch!
The Aligned Council of Australia (ACA) in conjunction with their representative partners have a call to action across all Australian Communities to:
Inform the general public on the status and ramifications of the documents currently being prepared under the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty;
Engage with and brief members of parliament on the implications these documents will have on our domestic legislation; and
Make rejection of these International Treaties an election issue (The next Australian Federal Election must take place before 27 September 2025).
The 5 Action Steps You Can Take NOW & How to get Involved!
1. GET INFORMED WEBINAR - 17 April 2024 - 8:00pm AEST
Register for the Get Informed Webinar HERE
2. AUSTRALIA’S GREATEST LETTERBOX DROP
Launching 17 April 2024!
It’s time to get out into the Autumn sun, do some exercise and have a bit of fun delivering the flyers in your local area! Joel Pryor of The Winston Smith Initiative has developed a brilliant tool to help you choose the area you would like to deliver in. Stay tuned for more news about our interactive map, and the launch of Australia’s Greatest Letterbox Drop! Join the webinar 17th April 2024 8pm AEST to find out more.
3. NATIONAL ELECTORAL REPRESENTATIVE ALIGNMENT (NERA)
The ACA NERA Project are looking for volunteers to align and work with your local member of Parliament as a ‘Peoples Representative’ in your electorate.
This position is for ONE Representative for EVERY electorate in Australia.
As an Electoral Representative, you will be equipped with the required documentation and support to address your MP and/or Senate member, to advise them on the realities of the WHO, its documentation and outcomes if implemented.
As our MP’s are time poor and not fully informed of the implications, our NERA Representatives will endeavour to provide the required researched legal documentation to ensure they are able to wisely stand in parliament for their electorate.
If you would like to know more about our NERA initiative, and Information for Community Coordinator and Electoral Representative roles please click HERE or email: nera@alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au
4. BILLBOARDS ACROSS AUSTRALIA
ACA have a billboard blitz scheduled for 9 locations around Australia, on dates ranging from 15 April until 13 May. The Billboards will feature in prime locations, including freeways accessing airports, and CBDs. We have multiple billboards scheduled to go live in Canberra during Parliament’s next sitting week commencing on 13 May.
To support this action: Take a selfie in front of the Billboard in your area and post it on socials with the hashtags below. Maybe tag the MP’s featured too!
#alignedcouncilofaustralia
#rejectthewho
5. NATIONAL ACTION WEEK - 6th - 12th May 2024
Something for everyone here! Below are some action days - find out how you can get involved and reject the W.H.O.
Monday, May 6
May Day public holiday QLD, NT
Tuesday, May 7
National Drain the Cash Day
Wednesday, May 8
National Email Your Federal Member Day
Thursday, May 9
National Press Release Day
Friday May, 10
National Attend Your Federal Member's Workplace Day
Saturday, May 11
The People's BBQ
Sunday, May 12
National Letterbox Drop Day
To keep updated on these initiatives and more subscribe to the ACA newsletter here:
https://alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au/
