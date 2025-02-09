On Thursday, February 13th (19:00 GMT) - Australian viewers please note this will be 06:00am AEDT on Friday 14th February. World Council for Health will host a 2-hour free webinar on PCR for those who wish to increase their knowledge on the topic.

Dr Acevedo-Whitehouse wrote: “As a Professor of Virology and Epidemiology and a wildlife health researcher that uses PCR for many of my studies, I find it extremely important for people to grasp the basics about what PCR does, what is useful for and what it is not useful for. This is particularly important in light of the recent pandemic, that based diagnosis of cases primarily on PCR. The more you know about the validity and predictive value of a test, the better placed you will be to make informed decisions for yourself and for your patients, now and beyond COVID”.

There is no need to register; the webinar will be presented on various platforms:

worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom

rumble.com/WorldCouncilForHealth;

X: @freeWCH

and will be recorded for later viewing as well.

Biography:

Dr. Karina Acevedo-Whitehouse is a veterinarian and researcher who currently works as a Senior Lecturer at the Facultad de Ciencias Naturales, Autonomous University of Queretaro. She specializes in immune plasticity, molecular epidemiology of diseases in wildlife, and cancer in free-ranging species.17

She obtained her BSc degree in Veterinary Medicine from UNAM in 1999 and later completed an MSc in Marine Ecology, focusing on disease ecology of a marine vertebrate. She pursued a PhD in the Molecular Ecology Lab at the University of Cambridge under the supervision of Bill Amos, conducting research on sea lion immunogenetics.2

After her PhD, Dr. Acevedo-Whitehouse was a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Department of Wildlife Epidemiology of the Institute of Zoology. During this period, she expanded her research interests to include marine mammal microbiomes, immune plasticity, and conservation physiology.2

Dr. Acevedo-Whitehouse is also a member of several professional organizations, including the British Ecological Society, Mexican Society for Marine Mammalogy, and Society for Marine Mammalogy.6 She is certified as an Emergency Medical Technician by the Red Cross International and has founded educational initiatives such as Innovation and Development in Alternative Education Latino-americana.