WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) and initiated the process of granting Emer gency Use Listing to two monkeypox vaccines. This comes after repeated announcements from so-called global health authorities, a 2021 tabletop simulation exercise of a monkeypox outbreak, and a previous 2022 PHEIC for monkeypox that Tedros declared without the consent of his advisory committee.

Tedros claims it is a response to the increasing spread and severity of the disease, now renamed ‘Mpox’, while Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove of the WHO has stressed the need for stronger surveillance.

Yet in 2022, Dr Robert Malone pointed out that, “Unless there has been some genetic alteration, either through evolution or intentional genetic manipulation, [monkeypox] is not a significant biothreat, and has never been considered a high threat pathogen in the past. So, stop the fearmongering, misinformation and disinformation.”

So, what is going on?

Pledge of Support

The reported scale and clinical symptoms of monkeypox

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is reportedly currently experiencing a severe outbreak. Since 2023, the DRC has reported about 12,600 suspected cases and 580 deaths, a sharp rise from previous years, according to the CDC. The disease is also spreading to neighbouring countries, with 50 confirmed cases reported in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.

Symptoms of monkeypox infection are usually mild and include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes, and occasionally intense headache, back pain, muscle aches, lack of energy and skin eruptions that can cause painful lesions, scabs or crusts. It is important to note that severe cases usually have an underlying pathology – that is, the infected person has existing health issues. Human-to-human transmission is usually limited and the virus is transmitted through direct contact with bodily fluids or skin lesions, as well as indirect contact with lesion materials through items such as contaminated bedding or clothing.

In 2022 overall, 98% of infected people were gay or bisexual men, 75% were white, and 41% had Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection; the median age was 38 years. Transmission was suspected to have occurred through sexual activity in 95% of the people infected. While the strain responsible for the current outbreak, clade 1b, is reportedly more severe, only a fraction of cases (10%) have been lab-confirmed so far.

The WHO’S monocular response purely focused on vaccines - monkeypox is a big pharma money pot

While declaring a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), the WHO has also invited ‘Mpox vaccine manufacturers’ to submit their latest shot for emergency approval. The emergency use listing process is used to speed up the authorization of unlicensed vaccines, therapeutics, and tests. Despite clear inadequacies for the diagnosis of active infections, the PCR test is again being recommended.

The side effects of existing monkeypox vaccines can be severe

Two existing vaccines, Jynneos and ACAM2000, which were originally approved for smallpox, have been deployed to fight the disease. Both vaccines have been linked to severe side effects including myocarditis, pericarditis, general, progressive, and severe vaccinia (a poxvirus similar to smallpox), fetal death, inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, ocular complications and blindness.

Neither vaccine is approved for children under 18, although in 2022 Jynneos received emergency use authorization in the U.S. for children considered to be at high risk. Officials at the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report the majority of cases and deaths from monkeypox now are in children under 15. While this is concerning, this does not mean that all children everywhere are at high risk from the disease. Context is everything: sadly in the DRC, a significant proportion of children are malnourished and there is an epidemic of HIV/AIDS leaving children more vulnerable to malnutrition and other health issues (UNAids, 2024).

The current severity of illness and spread certainly calls for an immediate investigation of the nature of the pathogen, not least because monkeypox variants are featured on the NIAID’s biowarfare list in both 2003 and 2006. Studies also show that Covid 19 injections cause immune damage, making recipients more vulnerable to further infections or other pathogens. Notably one of the adverse events listed in Pfizer’s own documents is “Autoimmune Blistering Disease”.

In short, the case for monkeypox vaccination is paper thin. So, why do it?

A miracle cure for BioNtech’s bottom line

Note that BioNTech (producer of the most widely used mRNA Covid injections) had already done tests in 2013 to make their new monkeypoxproduct available should an emergency situation arise requiring emergency approval. A green-light toBioNtech would provide them a much needed jump start which is projected to take them out of the red and into the pink, with the company announcing that, 90% of their expected income for 2024 (3 billion euros) to occur in October 2024.

World Council for Health (WCH) calls for a better, decentralized way

Measures in the affected countries require completely different approaches than for people in Asia, Europe, and America, and Australia / Oceania. Unique public health contexts and individual risk stratification has to be considered. The ‘One Health’ approach espoused by the WHO is nonsensical. There are numerous drugs that are currently at our disposal at a fraction of the cost that may be harnessed for the prevention and treatment of pathogens such as monkeypox. These include known “repurposed” drugs, herbs and micronutrients. These should always be the first line in public health strategy, not unapproved, unmonitored vaccines.

What natural substances and approaches are available?

Here are some natural substances that have shown potential in preventing or alleviating symptoms of viral infections like monkeypox:

1. Neem (Azadirachta indica):

Neem is a powerful antiviral and antibacterial plant widely used in traditional medicine. It’s leaves, bark, and oil contain compounds that can help strengthen the immune system and protect against viral infections. Neem's anti-inflammatory properties can also soothe skin lesions caused by monkeypox.

2. Turmeric (Curcuma longa):

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has potent anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. It can help reduce the severity of skin lesions and boost the body's immune response to infections. Turmeric can be consumed as a spice, in supplements, or applied topically in paste form.

3. Echinacea (Echinacea purpurea):

Echinacea is well-known for its immune-boosting properties. It is often used to prevent and treat viral infections by stimulating the body's natural defences. Regular consumption of Echinacea supplements or tea may help reduce the risk of contracting Mpox. In conjunction with Andrographis (andrographis paniculate), the combination is a powerful defence against all infections if used early enough.

4. Aloe Vera (Aloe barbadensis miller):

Aloe Vera has been used for centuries to treat skin conditions due to its soothing, anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. Applying Aloe Vera gel to monkeypox lesions can help reduce discomfort and promote healing. Best if fresh, straight from the leaf.

5. Garlic (Allium sativum):

Garlic is another potent natural remedy with antiviral, antibacterial, and immune-boosting properties. Regular consumption of raw or cooked garlic can enhance the body's ability to fight off infections, including monkeypox. Regular use of fresh crushed garlic in hummus is perfect.

6. Olive Leaf Extract:

Have to love the olive. Olive leaf extract contains oleuropein, a compound known for its antiviral properties. It has been studied for its effectiveness against various viral infections and may offer additional protection against monkeypox.

7. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is known for its role in supporting the immune system, and there is growing interest in its potential to help prevent or reduce the severity of monkeypox. While there is no direct evidence specifically linking vitamin D to the prevention of monkeypox, the vitamin's general immune-boosting properties suggest it would play an important role in protecting against monkeypox, as it does with virtually all other viral infections.

Vitamin D helps regulate the immune system by enhancing the pathogen-fighting effects of monocytes and macrophages—white blood cells that are important parts of the immune defence—and decreasing inflammation, a significant pathology in monkeypox. It also supports the production of antimicrobial peptides, which can help fight off viruses as well as bacteria.

Vitamin D could be beneficial in preventing or mitigating the effects of monkeypox. Since monkeypox involves skin lesions, it’s worth noting that vitamin D is also important for skin health, in conjunction with vitamin A in particular. It helps in the repair and regeneration of skin cells, which might support faster healing of skin lesions caused by Mpox.

Aiding the forces with trace elements

Trace elements such as zinc, copper, selenium, manganese and the precious transition metals silver, and gold can indeed play a role in influencing mucosal barriers and the immune system. These elements are known to have various biological effects, including antimicrobial activity, immune modulation, and support of mucosal health.

1. Zinc

Zinc is well-known for its antiviral properties. It can inhibit the replication of certain viruses, including respiratory viruses, by interfering with viral enzymes and replication processes. Zinc supports the integrity of the mucosal barriers by maintaining the function of epithelial cells and modulating the immune response. Adequate zinc levels help ensure that the mucous layer is intact and functional, potentially trapping and neutralising viruses before they can infect cells. Zinc ions can also directly interact with viral particles, potentially reducing their infectivity by destabilising the viral envelope or capsid.

2. Copper

Copper has strong antimicrobial properties and can inactivate a wide range of pathogens, including bacteria and viruses. This effect is primarily due to the generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and the disruption of microbial membranes. The presence of copper in the mucosal environment can enhance the antimicrobial properties of mucus, helping to neutralise viruses before they bind to host cells.

3. Selenium

Selenium is essential for the proper function of the immune system. It plays a critical role in the activity of antioxidant enzymes, such as glutathione peroxidase, which protect cells from oxidative damage.

Selenium supports the integrity of mucosal tissues, potentially enhancing the barrier function of mucus and reducing the likelihood of viral entry. Selenium deficiency is associated with increased viral pathogenicity. Adequate selenium levels can enhance the body's antiviral defences, possibly reducing the infectivity of viruses in mucosal tissues. It also plays an important role in cardiac function and cancer prevention.

4. Manganese

Manganese is a cofactor for several enzymes, including superoxide dismutase (SOD), which helps protect cells from oxidative damage. This protection can extend to mucosal tissues, maintaining their integrity and reducing susceptibility to viral infection. Manganese supports various immune functions, which could indirectly enhance the ability of mucosal barriers to prevent viral entry.

5. Silver

Silver ions are known for their broad-spectrum antimicrobial effects, including antiviral activity. Silver can disrupt viral membranes, inhibit viral replication, and enhance the immune response. Silver nanoparticles or colloidal silver have been studied for their potential use in mucosal surfaces (e.g. nasal sprays) to reduce the infectivity of respiratory viruses. By applying very dilute silver directly to mucosal surfaces, it may create a hostile environment for viruses, reducing their ability to infect host cells.

6. Gold

Gold compounds are used in medicine for their anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects, although their direct antiviral effects are less well studied. While gold itself is not typically used for its antiviral properties, gold nanoparticles have been explored for drug delivery and diagnostic purposes. In the context of mucosal barriers, their role would likely be more supportive than direct inactivation of viruses.

This article is adapted from the original articles from the World Council for Health “Monkeypox Reality Check” Substack and Professor Ian Brighthope’s “The Monkey Pox – Crisis or Hoax – Be Prepared” Substack.

If you find value in this Substack and have the means, please consider making a contribution to support the work of World Council for Health Australia. Thank you.

Pledge of Support