TODAY: SATURDAY 10th AUGUST @4pm AEST - Join World Council for Health Australia's Lucinda van Buuren and Dr David Rabbolini along with Dr Tess Lawrie on the Liberty Oceania Webinar.

Liberty Oceania writes: "Dr Tess Lawrie was the person who almost single-handedly exposed the lies coming from the Globalists for what they were in early 2021. Previously a consultant to the World Health Organisation, and lead researcher for the gold-standard of reviews - the Cochrane Collaboration - where her review of all early rigorous studies on Ivermectin's effect with COVID in early 2021 demonstrated that the vaccine emperor had no clothes, Tess was perhaps the earliest freedom-orientated luminary to directly confront the regime. This Saturday we air a pre-record with Tess with Q&A questions to be answered on the livestream by Tess' Australian colleague, Lucinda, who like Tess works for the alternative to the WHO - the World Council for Health (Australia).

We also have Aneeta Hafemeister, Australian Vaccination-risks Network joining us representing those who have long been skeptical about the lack of testing for all vaccines.

Join the livestream on HERE:

Or copy and paste the following link into your browser:

https://rumble.com/v5a6ulg-live-stream-world-council-for-health.html