Come and join the Aligned Council of Australia’s event to hear renowned experts discuss the World Health Organization’s (WHO) new pandemic treaties that are soon to be voted on by Australia and the other 193 WHO Member States at the end of this month.

For those not able to attend live in Melbourne Live Stream tickets are available for $5 HERE: https://tickets.goregister.au/event/who-pandemic-treaty-reforms/

Experts include those who have worked for both the United Nations and the World Health Organization. Their knowledge and experience is invaluable in assisting us all to be fully informed.

Topher Field and Katie Ashby-Koppens will be MCs for the events asking the key questions we all want answers to.

Our speakers are:

Dr David Bell, former medical officer and scientist at the WHO, Programme Head for malaria and febrile diseases at the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) in Geneva, Switzerland, and Director of Global Health Technologies at Intellectual Ventures Global Good Fund in Bellevue, WA, USA.

Professor Ramesh Thakur, Emeritus Professor in the Crawford School of Public Policy, The Australian National University, and former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Professor Augusto Zimmermann, is a multi-award winning academic and author, distinguished legal scholar and prolific contributor to the national discourse on freedom of speech and the rule of law. He is current Professor of Law at Sheridan Institute of Higher Education in Western Australia, having been a former Law Reform Commissioner (2012-2017) as well as former Associate Dean (Research) and Postgraduate Research Director at Murdoch University’s School of Law. He founded and presides over the Western Australian Legal Theory Association (WALTA), served as Vice-President of the Australasian Society of Legal Philosophy (ASLP) and Editor-in-Chief of the Western Australian Jurist law journal and is an Elected Fellow at the International Academy for the Study of the Jurisprudence of the Family (IASJF).

Prof Ian Brighthope, founder and past president of the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine. He has over 40 years of experience in lobbying for reform of the pharmaceutical dominated medical industry. The Aligned Council of Australia is proud to have Professor Brighthope as our Honorary Council Spokesman.

Join us to hear these esteemed leaders in their field discuss and explain their concerns with the WHO’s new pandemic treaties and what they mean for you, our country and the health of humanity.

Tickets include the chance to be a part of and experience the two-hour press event, which will be followed by finger-food, and a chance to network with speakers and other guests. A cash bar will be open to all.

Early bird tickets are on sale until 8th May. Live streaming tickets are also available for all of those who can’t be there in person.

When: Saturday 11 May, 2-5 pm

Where: The Crest on Barkly Hotel, St Kilda Melbourne

Cost: Early bird ticket until Wednesday 8 May $40, then $60 from 9 May

Paid live stream link will be emailed by the day of the event for those who register. You will need to use your security code from your ticket to login via the link.

(Links are not sharable, so you will need one registration per stream location.)

Format: 2-4 pm conference including question time



