We're thrilled to welcome Senator Alex Antic to our forum to discuss the MAD Bill...and more.



Tonight, 18 November at 7.00PM AEDT. The Aligned Council of Australia is delighted to host this very special webinar; Katie Ashby-Koppens with Jody Clune, founder of NERA (National Electoral Representatives Alignment), and Senator Alex Antic.



The MAD Bill has passed through the House of Representatives, and it’s on its way to the Senate. The Senate is our last chance to stop the MAD Bill in its tracks, it's imperative we inform ourselves of the details of the Bill, and understand how it may impact Australians and their ability to speak and communicate freely.

Four out of six cross bench Senators have said they’ll reject the Bill, along with the coalition. In theory, we have the numbers to stop the Bill dead in its tracks. But will all of those Senators stick to their word?





If Australia does not reject the World Health Organisation’s 2024 International Health Regulations by 1 April 2025, Australia will be required by 1 June 2025 to:



“develop, strengthen and maintain core capacities . . . in relation to . . . risk communication, including addressing misinformation and disinformation.”



In other words, the Australian government has committed to the 2024 International Health Regulations, and is now required to legislate to comply with them; enter the MAD Bill.



Join us tonight as we chat with Senator Antic about this pesky Bill, and what’s needed to beat it.



We’ll also touch on the proposed Social Media Identity Verification legislation.



We'll also touch on the proposed Social Media Identity Verification legislation.



“I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

- Voltaire