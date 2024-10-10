In a free society, the right to express ideas and opinions without fear of government censorship is fundamental. The proposed MAD Bill risks stifling open dialogue and preventing Australians from accessing diverse viewpoints. We must protect the integrity of what we can say, what we can share, and what we choose to believe. We must stop this Bill...MAD Must Go!

Please join us on TONIGHT - Thursday 10th October at 8PM AEDT for this very important conversation and information session. Everyone is welcome, perhaps even bring a friend!

REGISTER FOR WEBINAR

Join our very special trio of experts TONIGHT (Thursday 10 Oct @ 8pm AEDT) to unpack the proposed MAD Bill, how NERA is getting involved with the ACA to reject the Bill, and how YOU can make a difference in saving freedom of speech in this country!

Jody Clune, founder of NERA, will be joined by Katie Ashby-Koppens, (lawyer) who has dedicated her time in recent years to understanding the World Health Organisation’s International Health Regulations, and how our Misinformation and Disinformation Bill is immeshed in the WHO agenda.

Jody and Katie will also be joined by former MP, and the Australian National Director of Citizen Go, George Christensen.



To find out more information and to register, CLICK HERE and perhaps even bring a friend along!



REGISTER FOR WEBINAR





We hope to see you TONIGHT, and if you can't make it live, please register and we'll send you the recording.