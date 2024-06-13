The Aligned Council of Australia are delighted to announce their first in a series of webinars where we'll unpack the recent 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, and discuss the way forward.



Katie Ashby-Koppens will host our first online event, with guests Professor Robyn Cosford and Dr David Bell.

Prof Cosford recently returned from Geneva where she was invited to attend “The Inspired Global Leadership Summit”. Dr Bell is a former medical officer and scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO). Please see below for more information on our speakers.



We are very grateful to Dr Bell for being available for this webinar. 9pm AEST will be 6am in Texas where he lives, and so a particularly warm thank you to him for his commitment.



Click here to reserve your place for this free online event. Everyone who registers will receive a copy of the recording once available for distribution.



https://events.humanitix.com/unpacking-the-ihrs-and-the-pandemic-treaty-at-the-77th-world-health-assembly