July 18, 2025

As the July 19 deadline approaches for nations to formally object to the amended International Health Regulations (IHR), the World Council for Health Australia and World Council for Health Nursing & Midwifery have sent an urgent letter directly to Health Minister Mark Butler, with a copy to Senators Alex Antic and Matt Canavan. The demand? Take immediate action to preserve Australian sovereignty.

⚠️ Why This Matters

If Australia fails to file a formal objection by tomorrow, July 19, the amended IHR will automatically take effect—legally binding—even without parliamentary approval or public debate. The consequences are dire:

WHO gain authority to declare health emergencies in Australia

Government-mandated “infodemic controls”—potential censorship of health info

Requirements for surveillance infrastructure, data sharing, and "risk communication"

WHO-appointed national authority with influence over domestic laws

Mandatory participation in global financing mechanisms without parliamentary control

These changes threaten to override national laws, bypass democratic processes, and undermine medical autonomy.

📬 What the Letter Demands

The WCH Australia letter, calls on Minister Butler to:

Initiate parliamentary and legal review of the IHR amendments Formally submit a notice of rejection or reservation to WHO by July 19 Delay any acceptance until a full domestic vetting process—including public consultation—is completed

The letter warns that failure to act will result in tacit acceptance.

🗣️ How You Can Help—Before It’s Too Late

1. Read & share the WCH Australia letter

2. Email or call your local MP, Minister Butler, and Senators Antic & Canavan, urging them to:

Reject the IHR amendments by 19 July

Insist on parliamentary scrutiny and public interest considerations

3. Spread the word: Many Australians are still unaware of what’s unfolding

4. Support WCH Australia’s ongoing transparency campaign around WHO Collaborating Centres

🕊️ Signs of Hope and Growing Momentum

While global resistance gains ground, local wins matter too:

In the U.S. and Malaysia , legal charges against doctors resisting vaccine mandates were recently dropped

There are ongoing grassroots efforts—flyers, posters, community outreach—to simplify and spread awareness

These victories show that ordinary people, informed and engaged, can shape policy and claim their sovereignty.

🕓 The Moment is Now

“The amendments pose a direct threat to Australia’s national sovereignty, legal autonomy, and democratic integrity.” — WCH Australia letter

Tomorrow may be too late.

Let’s ensure Australia does not join a global health regime that sidesteps our Parliament—and constraints our freedom in the service of external authority.

⏰ Deadline: Submit objections to WHO by end of day, 19 July 2025

Time is short—but the chance to decide our own future has not passed yet.

📌 Want to support this campaign?

Forward this post to your MP or Senators

Tag your representatives in social media

Join WCH Australia and allied groups advocating for health freedom & sovereignty.

Together, we can stop this behind-the-scenes power grab—and stand united for democracy, transparency, and national control.