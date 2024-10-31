World Council for Health Australia envisions a world where health freedom and sovereignty align. A world where information flows freely, proven remedies are accessible, and individuals are at the heart of their own health choices.

Guided by our Better Way Charter, we strive to first act in honour and do no harm, respect nature and nurture our communities.

Our Vision:

We believe in a healthy world where:

Information transparency is paramount.

Access to proven holistic health and wellbeing is universal.

Action for health is proactive and respectful of personal decisions.

Families stay together and thrive in a clean environment. But we can’t do it alone. We need passionate volunteers who resonate with our mission and principles.

VOLUNTEER WITH US!

Why Volunteer?

Volunteering with us means:

Making a Difference : Your contributions directly impact the health and well-being of communities.

Joining a Collaborative Community : Connect with like-minded individuals who share your passion for transparency and holistic health.

Personal Growth: Gain new skills and experiences while championing a cause you believe in.

Areas Where You Can Help:

We’re looking for dedicated volunteers in the following roles:

Administration : Help streamline our operations and keep us organized.

Marketing and Social Media : Spread the word about our mission and engage with our community.

Events : Organize and execute events that educate and inspire.

Fundraising : Assist in securing the resources needed to drive our mission forward.

Community Outreach : Connect with local communities to foster trust and collaboration.

Volunteer Coordination : Help recruit and manage our amazing volunteers.

Writing and Editing: Craft compelling content that amplifies our voice and vision.

Are You Ready to Join Us?

If you align with our vision and principles, we invite you to step forward. Your skills and passion are invaluable to us as we work together towards a healthier future for all.

To volunteer or learn more about our organisation, please visit our website and complete the online volunteer inquiry form: wch-australia.org/volunteer/

Together, we can build a healthier, more equitable world—one step at a time.

Let’s thrive together!

