The Minister for Communications, Michelle Rowland has announced that the MAD Bill will be withdrawn from the government agenda. The Bill is officially dead in the water. Without doubt, we have all contributed to this outcome, an incredible effort by everyone! Congratulations to everybody for their efforts against this Bill, I hope you can take a moment and acknowledge what has been achieved.



There's no time for slouching though as they say, the government hasn't quite finished with us yet.



Last week the Social Media Minimum Age Bill 2024 went through two readings in the House of Representatives, and is ready to be sent to the Senate where a vote is scheduled for Wednesday 27 November.

This Bill looks likely to pass as it has bipartisan support, and just this afternoon, Sarah Hanson-Young of The Australian Greens indicated she would support the Bill with two amendments. She has previously indicated she would oppose the Bill.



We need to throw everything we have at this Bill. It is clearly a trojan horse for some form of digital ID (the government has not yet made it clear which type), and as for keeping our kids safe - that is the job of parents and guardians, not the government.

We have two options to help with connecting with your MPs and communicating your concerns about this Bill.



1. Please click HERE to download out tips on how to write to your MP about this Bill. We recommend writing to your Senators that are up for re election - they are more likely to listen to you. Click HERE for a list of Senators up for re election. You might also consider adding to the bottom of your letter something like "If you support the Social Media Minimum Age Bill 2024, I will actively campaign against you in the next federal election. It’s up to you."



2. Our friends at Free Speech Union have created a fantastic tool which helps you personalise your letter, and send it directly from your email. Click HERE to write your letter with a few very simple clicks. Please also keep in mind you can personalise it even further if you like. You might also consider adding at the bottom of your letter something like "If you support the Social Media Minimum Age Bill 2024, I will actively campaign against you in the next federal election. It’s up to you."



Please share this with 3 people. We need to inundate our Senators with our concerns. This fight is not going to be easy, but it's one we need to take on. Our privacy and free speech depend on it.

ACA founding member Stand Up Now Australia is holding a webinar on Monday evening with fellow ACA member, George Christensen of Citizen Go to discuss the Social Media Minimum Age Bill 2024.



Now that the MAD Bill is behind us, a new Bill is being proposed to "protect our kids." But is it really about protection—or something bigger? This legislation could require ALL Australians over 16 to use a Digital ID to access social media and online platforms, raising serious concerns about privacy and over-regulation.



While the Bill claims to safeguard children, it may fall short of addressing the root causes of online harm. Instead, empowering parents and improving digital education could be the real solutions. So, who should be responsible for raising our kids—parents or the government?



Join Stand Up Now Australia and George Christensen to unpack the proposed legislation, its implications, and why it matters to ALL Australians.



�� When: Monday, 25th November

⏰ Time: 7:30–8:30 PM AEDT





�� Register now: https://events.humanitix.com/under-16-social-media-ban