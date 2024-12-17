Event description

Any conversation about the death of a child is a challenging one, and perhaps none more than the sudden and unexpected death of baby that was, until their death, perfectly healthy.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) is described as an unexplained death of an otherwise healthy infant, typically occurring during sleep. It usually happens in babies under 1 year old, and it is most common between 1 and 4 months of age. SIDS is the leading cause of death in infants aged 1 month to 1 year.

We are honoured to welcome special guest Brian Hooker PhD to this very important webinar which will be hosted by Robyn Chuter.

Prof. Hooker has spoken publicly about his concerns regarding vaccines and SIDS, particularly advocating for vaccine safety and questioning the timing and number of vaccines infants receive. He has suggested that there may be a correlation between the timing of infant vaccinations and the occurrence of SIDS, particularly with the DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis) vaccine and the MMR vaccine. He has pointed to studies that show an increase in SIDS deaths in infants who were vaccinated within a certain timeframe.

Prof. Hooker has advocated for a more cautious approach to childhood vaccinations, including spreading out the vaccine schedule and limiting the number of vaccines given at one time. He believes that a reduction in the number of vaccines given early in life could potentially reduce the risk of adverse events like SIDS.

Prof. Hooker’s bio:

Brian S. Hooker, Ph.D., PE, is the chief scientific officer of Children’s Health Defense, an organization committed to the best health for children in the U.S. and worldwide. He is also professor of biology at Simpson University in Redding California where he specializes in microbiology and biotechnology.

Prof. Brian Hooker is a biochemist and an advocate for vaccine safety who gained attention primarily for his work challenging the safety of vaccines, especially in relation to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). He is perhaps best known for his involvement in the whistleblower “scandal” in which he released documents suggesting that the CDC had manipulated data in studies looking at the relationship between the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine and autism.

In 1985, Prof. Hooker earned his Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering, from California State Polytechnic University. He earned his Master of Science degree in 1988 and his doctorate in 1990, both in biochemical engineering, from Washington State University, in Pullman, Washington.

Prof. Hooker has many accomplishments to his credit including: co-inventor for five patents, recipient of the Battelle Entrepreneurial Award in 2001 and a Federal Laboratory Consortium Recognition Award in 1999, for his work on “Reactive Transport in 3-Dimensions.” The breadth of Prof. Hooker’s over 65 science and engineering papers have been published in internationally recognized, peer-reviewed journals.

Prof. Hooker has been active in vaccine safety since 2001 and has a 24-year-old son with autism. He is the author of many papers and books including “Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak” which he co-authored with Robert Kennedy Junior.

This event is hosted by Stand Up Australia and Inform me which, along with World Council for Health Australia are part of the Aligned Council of Australia.