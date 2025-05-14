World Council for Health Australia

Belinda
4d

Thank you for doing a thank less job. The majority are unaware trusting fools. Their silence is their consent, we must stand strong against those that wish to imprison us and destroy our bodily autonomy. I will not consent.

God is with us, we need to pray daily for his guidance, strength, love and light.

Steve Clancy
1d

Recently I read the Au Government tried to shut down Melissa McCann's class action for vaccine injured citing "no duty of care" which to me says it all. A royal commissin into the WHO's performance would be very wishful thinking

