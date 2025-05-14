Last year, Health Minister Mark Butler backed the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty without asking the Australian people.



But the treaty failed. Why? Because public pressure worked.



Now the vote’s back: May 19–27 at the 78th World Health Assembly.



Over 1.8 million Australians have raised concerns.

It’s time to speak up again.



Tell Butler: You don’t have our consent.



It's time to demand accountability.

Minister Butler does not have a mandate to bind Australia to international health treaties without our consent. We must ensure that decisions about our health sovereignty reflect the will of the people.

Stand with us. Sign the petition.

Tell Minister Butler:

Reject the WHO Pandemic Agreement.

Reject the 2024 International Health Regulations amendments by July 19, 2025.

Support a national inquiry into Australia's COVID-19 response.

Sign the People’s Letter:

www.markbutlerrepresentswho.com.au