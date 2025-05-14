Last year, Health Minister Mark Butler backed the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty without asking the Australian people.
But the treaty failed. Why? Because public pressure worked.
Now the vote’s back: May 19–27 at the 78th World Health Assembly.
Over 1.8 million Australians have raised concerns.
It’s time to speak up again.
Tell Butler: You don’t have our consent.
It's time to demand accountability.
Minister Butler does not have a mandate to bind Australia to international health treaties without our consent. We must ensure that decisions about our health sovereignty reflect the will of the people.
Stand with us. Sign the petition.
Tell Minister Butler:
Reject the WHO Pandemic Agreement.
Reject the 2024 International Health Regulations amendments by July 19, 2025.
Support a national inquiry into Australia's COVID-19 response.
Sign the People’s Letter:
www.markbutlerrepresentswho.com.au
Thank you for doing a thank less job. The majority are unaware trusting fools. Their silence is their consent, we must stand strong against those that wish to imprison us and destroy our bodily autonomy. I will not consent.
God is with us, we need to pray daily for his guidance, strength, love and light.
Recently I read the Au Government tried to shut down Melissa McCann's class action for vaccine injured citing "no duty of care" which to me says it all. A royal commissin into the WHO's performance would be very wishful thinking