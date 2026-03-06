World Council for Health Australia

World Council for Health Australia

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Ian Brighthope's avatar
Ian Brighthope
5d

Well done Lucinda. Please keep up the fight.

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Dr. S. Ivory's avatar
Dr. S. Ivory
6d

Bout time someone began to expose the many layers that have caused the medical professions to become ineffectual or, at worst, lethal. Thanks for this.

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