You can now connect with the World Council for Health Australia on Substack!

The informative content published here is one-of-a-kind, and the connections being made in this community of critical thinkers are truly inspiring. We’re eager to connect with Substack readers and our many friends who are already here.

World Council for Health is a broad, grassroots, expert-led initiative to work together to empower global and community health. Decentralisation continues to be at the heart of World Council for Health (WCH) policy and vision.

World Council for Health Australia is one of the activated Country Councils that are a part of the decentralisation initiatives to empower at the individual, community and country level. The individual is at the heart of all we do.

We are governed by the seven principles of The Better Way Charter.

1. We act in honour and do no harm

2. We are free beings with free will

3. We are part of nature

4. We are spiritual and thrive when life has meaning and purpose

5. We thrive together and value our diverse community

6. We value different perspectives

7. We use technology with discernment

With courage we:

do not tolerate the violation of people’s inalienable rights and freedoms;

do not tolerate profit, power and influence coming before the wellbeing of people and planet;

support freedom of speech, freedom of movement, freedom of assembly, the right to free and informed consent, the right to privacy, the right to bodily integrity, and that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

The Australian chapter of the World Council for Health is led by Professor Ian Brighthope, Katie Ashby-Koppens, Dr Melissa McCann, Lucinda van Buuren, Dr David Rabbolini, Michelle Bradshaw, and Ian Bell.

Collectively, as the World Council for Health Australia, we welcome you to follow us and engage with us on Substack.

We look forward to being of service to the people of Australia.

While our website is under construction and we await its completion you can reach us here on Substack or via email: admin@wch-australia.org

Subscribe to World Council for Health Australia