The World Council for Health Freedom Week is an annual event that brings together individuals, organisations, and experts from around the world to promote the importance of health freedom and empower individuals to take control of their own health.

The event is organised by the World Council for Health, a non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing public health knowledge and sense-making through science.

Mission and Objectives

The World Council for Health Freedom Week aims to:

Promote the principles of health freedom, which include the right to make informed decisions about one’s own health, access to alternative healthcare options, and the ability to choose one’s own healthcare providers.

Provide a platform for individuals to share their stories and experiences with health freedom, and to learn from others who have successfully taken control of their own health.

Offer evidence-based guidance and resources to help individuals optimise their own health, independent of the interests of pharmaceutical companies.

Foster a community of like-minded individuals who are committed to promoting health freedom and empowering individuals to take control of their own health.

Activities and Events

During the World Council for Health Freedom Week, a variety of activities and events are held, including: Weekly meetings and webinars, Online workshops and training sessions, Social media campaigns and online discussions to raise awareness about the importance of health freedom, and Fundraising events to support the World Council for Health’s mission and activities.

World Council for Health Australia launches in World Freedom Week

Join World Council for Health Australia as we Celebrate World Freedom Week and bring our Official Launch via Webinar with esteemed panel members speaking on:

Date/Time: Thursday 30th May 2024 at 7:00pm (AEST) online via zoom webinar

Guest Presenters for our event include: Dr Tess Lawrie, Dr Melissa McCann, Professor Ian Brighthope, Katie Ashby-Koppens, and hosted by Dr David Rabbolini.

Tickets are FREE but LIMITED and selling fast so be sure to secure your place:

And if you would like to support the important work of World Council for Health Australia is creating a system of Health Freedom and Sovereignty on this beautiful land we call home please consider contributing a donation via the check out page on our event.

Thank you. We are looking forward to connecting with all our followers and supporters at our launch!