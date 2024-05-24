Join World Council for Health Australia's inaugural webinar for our Official Launch - Health Freedom and Sovereignty which will take place online on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 7pm (AEST).

Get FREE Tickets Here

Confirmed participants are:

Dr Tess Lawrie

A medical doctor and researcher, former consultant to the World Health Organisation, and co-founder of the World Council for Health

Dr Melissa McCann

A general practitioner with a special interest in Covid 19 vaccine injuries, leading the largest personal injury class action in Australian history and WCH Australia Steering Committee Member

Professor Ian Brighthope

A retired medical practitioner with over 40 years of experience in health care, science, research and education and WCH Australia Steering Committee Member

Katie Ashby Koppens

Civil litigator and human rights lawyer and WCH Australia Steering Committee Member.

Hosted by:

Dr David Rabbolini – a haematologist who specialises in conditions related to bleeding and blood clotting and WCH Australia Steering Committee Member.

