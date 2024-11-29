The Covid-19 vaccination campaign was one of the most significant public health events in modern history. Yet, the rollout of these vaccines, alongside the claims made by health authorities, has left a growing number of Australians questioning whether the actions of our government and health officials were truly in the best interests of the public.

This is why, in April 2023, a class action was filed against key figures in the Australian government — Greg Hunt, Brendan Murphy, John Skerritt, and Paul Kelly — alleging negligence and misfeasance in the approval, ongoing authorisations, and public statements made regarding the Covid-19 vaccines.

Dr Melissa McCann summarises the allegations in this 27 minute video

The action asserts that the respondents failed in their duty to protect the health and safety of the Australian population. Specifically, the claim is that the authorities made misleading statements about the safety of the vaccines and did not adequately respond to mounting concerns about adverse events. These failures left many Australians vulnerable and uninformed, leading to tragically to many deaths and many many more serious and life altering injuries.

Dr McCann states in her recent Substack:

“What I found interesting about the argument for dismissal of the class action is that the argument is not that the carefully detailed scientific particulars and factual allegations are false, but rather that these leaders essentially did not owe the group members a duty of care”

Now, the case is at a critical juncture. On December 2nd and 3rd, 2024, in Sydney, the Federal Court will hear a summary dismissal application filed by the respondents. The respondents argue that the action should be struck out, essentially claiming that they did not owe a duty of care to the people of Australia. They also argue that it would be impossible to prove that the respondents were aware that harm from the vaccines was likely, yet proceeded with their actions anyway.

This claim that they owed no duty of care to the entire Australian population is, frankly, outrageous. After all, these same officials declared themselves the sole source of reliable information on the vaccines. They were the gatekeepers of approval and the ones who oversaw the distribution of these vaccines. Minister Greg Hunt even went as far as announcing the Vaccine Compensation Scheme in August 2021, just before mandatory vaccination policies began in September. In his announcement, Hunt stated:

“Side effects, or adverse events, from COVID-19 vaccinations can occur, but most are mild and last no longer than a couple of days. Serious and life-threatening side effects are very rare, but it is important that we provide a safety net to support those affected.”

The announcement of a compensation scheme was not only an acknowledgment that side effects could occur, but it also implied a duty of care. It was a promise that Australians, should they suffer harm, would be supported. This has led many to question: How many people accepted the vaccine under the belief that any harm would be rare and manageable — especially with the government offering a compensation safety net? How many health professionals gave the vaccine with the assurance that, if anything went wrong, patients would receive fair compensation?

If anything, these actions — the statements, the safety net, and the compulsory rollout — only reinforce the argument that the government and health authorities had a clear duty of care to every Australian citizen.

This hearing will not just be a critically important step in the legal battle. It will also be a moment to raise awareness about the widespread harm and the failure of accountability.

This is where we need your help. The hearing on Monday December 2nd and Tuesday December 3rd is crucial not just for the legal process, but for the voices of those who have suffered, the families who have lost loved ones, and for every Australian who deserves the truth. This hearing is an opportunity to draw attention to the ongoing suffering of vaccine-injured Australians and the failure of the government to live up to its promises.

Why Your Presence Matters

We are calling on you to attend the hearing in person or to tune in online via the livestream.

By showing up, you are standing in solidarity with those who have been harmed by the vaccine and those who have been fighting for recognition and justice. Your presence matters. It sends a message to the court, to the respondents, and to the Australian public that we will not remain silent in the face of injustice.

Details of the hearing:

Dates : December 2nd and 3rd, 2024

Location : Federal Court - Corner of Philip and Macquarie Street Sydney (nearest stations: St James and Martin Place)

Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/@FederalCourtAus

You can also access the submissions from the respondents and the response from our legal team HERE to get a better understanding of the case and the arguments being made.

A Call for Justice

This legal action is not just about seeking justice for the individuals and families of the class action; it is about ensuring that the government and health officials are held accountable for their actions, their negligence, misfeasance and their failure to protect the Australian people.

We hope that this class action survives the summary dismissal and moves forward to the next stages. If successful, it could pave the way for justice and compensation for many Australians who have been left in the dark and without support. But to make this happen, we need your help.

Take Action Now

Mark your calendar for Monday December 2nd and Tuesday December 3rd, 2024 .

Attend the hearing in person if you are in or near Sydney or able to travel.

Join the livestream if you cannot attend in person HERE

Spread the word to friends, family, and community members about the importance of this case.

Together, we can ensure that the government and individuals responsible face the consequences for their actions. Together, we can stand for justice, accountability, and recognition for those who have been harmed.

Thank you for your support, and we hope to see you there — in person or online.

