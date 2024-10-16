The recent meeting convened by the Port Hedland Council on October 11, 2024, marks a pivotal moment in Australia regarding the dire safety risks of the mRNA COVID-19 “vaccines”, particularly those produced by Pfizer and Moderna. Amid significant public and scientific concern of the DNA contamination in these “vaccines”, the meeting set the stage for a nationwide reckoning.

Unraveling the DNA Contamination

The urgency of the Port Hedland meeting was underscored by the compelling report presented by Dr. David Speicher. His findings revealed that the levels of DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines could be as much as 145 times higher than acceptable safety limits established by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). The report highlighted that the contamination involved synthetic DNA fragments, raising alarming questions about their potential to integrate into human genome and disrupt immune function, leading to increased cancer rates and hereditary defects.

Adding weight to these claims was the backing of MP Russell Broadbent, supported by a coalition of 52 health and legal experts who had previously written to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, advocating for an immediate suspension of the mRNA vaccines.

Public Testimonies: Voices of Concern

During the public session of the council meeting, community members voiced their distress and personal experiences, painting a grim picture of the fallout from the vaccine rollout. John Ashenden, a long-time resident, emotionally recounted the recent loss of a friend to aggressive cancer shortly after vaccination. His testimony resonated deeply within the community, emphasizing a troubling trend of similar cases and the urgent need for the council to act on Dr. Speicher’s findings.

Sharon Van, a local funeral director, also contributed poignant insights, noting a disturbing rise in deaths—particularly among younger individuals including in the local Aboriginal community—following the vaccine's introduction. She highlighted the vulnerabilities faced by Aboriginal people, many of whom felt coerced into vaccination, stressing that the council must intervene to protect the community from further harm.

Another resident, Matt Mays, shared a heart-wrenching account of losing his partner to cancer shortly after receiving her second vaccine dose. His testimony underscored the emotional toll of rapid health declines and galvanized the call for action, labeling the situation a “silent tragedy” unfolding nationwide.

Cllr McRae also brought his own testimony stating that his company, GBTK, had just finished the construction of a cold body storage facility in the area.

“They told me that in 2020 at the height of Covid they were doing on average one funeral a week. One.

“Since the injection rollout they are doing over one funeral a day. It's almost a sevenfold increase.

“It's frightening, and everyone in our government wants to tiptoe around the big fat elephant that sits right in the middle of the room.”

These testimonies provided a powerful backdrop for the council’s deliberations, emphasizing the real-life implications of the contamination concerns and compelling council members to consider their community's health and the health of all Australians with the seriousness the situation demands.

Council Deliberations: The Weight of Expert Testimony

Following the emotional public input, the council moved into a closed session where they viewed a video presentation that included expert testimony from Professor Angus Dalgleish**, an oncology and immunology specialist. Professor Dalgleish corroborated the concerns raised by Dr. Speicher, linking synthetic DNA contamination to an increase in aggressive cancers by disrupting tumor suppressor genes and activating oncogenes.

Watch the 10 minute address by Professor Dalgleish below courtesy of Julian Gillespie’s Substack: Jules On The Beach below.

In the subsequent public session, Councillor Adrian McRae, a staunch advocate for the motion, presented the evidence with urgency. He reiterated the severity of the findings, arguing that the contamination levels represented a significant public health risk, warranting immediate action from the council.

Motion to Suspend mRNA Vaccines: A Heated Debate

The council ultimately proposed a motion to send formal letters to all local councils across Australia, health authorities, and federal officials, demanding an immediate suspension of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. The motion also called for the dissemination of Dr. Speicher’s report to health practitioners to ensure they were informed of the associated risks before administering further doses.

The proposal sparked a lengthy and passionate debate. Mayor Peter Carter, who opposed the motion, cautioned against potential reputational and financial repercussions for the council, fearing backlash from state and federal governments. He argued that such a significant public health issue should be left to higher authorities.

In response, Councillor McRae and his supporters dismissed these concerns, asserting that public health should take precedence over budgetary considerations. McRae emphasized a moral obligation to act, stating, “We are not here to protect our budget; we are here to protect our people.”

The result…the council voted 5 to 2 in favor of the motion, a decisive outcome reflecting the commitment to address the health risks associated the Covid-19 “vaccines”.

Implications for National Health Policy

The Port Hedland Council’s groundbreaking decision has the potential to reverberate across Australia.

By officially challenging the safety of mRNA vaccines, they have set a precedent that could inspire other councils to follow suit, increasing pressure on federal authorities to confront the evidence surrounding the DNA contamination and mRNA technology.

The growing public distrust in health regulators, such as the TGA, is likely to intensify as more local governments begin to grapple with these findings.

Conclusion: A Wake-Up Call for Communities

The events of October 11, 2024, are more than a local council meeting; they represent a significant turning point in the national conversation on the “vaccine” dangers in Australia and worldwide.

With a growing number of council members reporting adverse events following vaccination, the decision to take action reflects not only the concerns of the Port Hedland community but a wider unease about public health safety.

As the council moves forward with its plan to alert local governments and health practitioners across the nation, the implications of their decision could reach far beyond Port Hedland. It is now crucial for communities to stay informed and engage in this important dialogue.

You are urged to share this information widely, engage with your local councillors, and demand accountability regarding the serious concerns raised about DNA contamination in the mRNA vaccines.

This is a call to action for all Australians to advocate for transparency and health safety, ensuring that their voices are heard in the ongoing quest for truth and accountability within the health system and government.