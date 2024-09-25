THE LETTER

A clear message was sent to the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on September 20, 2024:

Demanding a full and transparent inquiry into the safety of the “vaccines”;

Calling for the Department of Health to be held accountable for its failure to the Australian people by ignoring repeated warnings by experts and continuing to distribute the “vaccines”; and

Strongly recommending the use of all COVID-19 “vaccines” in Australia be immediately suspended.

The letter is signed by doctors, scientists, and legal experts, including Russell Broadbent MP for Monash, Emeritus Professor and former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Dr Ramesh Thakur, Former Barrister Julian Gillespie, Human Rights Lawyer Peter Fam, Professor Ian Brighthope, Katie Ashby-Koppens and Dr Melissa McCann among many other notable professionals.

Significantly the letter has been forwarded to ALL Federal Senators and MPs which means every single Australian parliamentarian has now received Notice of the Contamination.

The letter outlines alarming evidence of synthetic DNA contamination in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines used in Australia, contamination that exceeds safe limits set by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) by up to 145 times.

As Dr Phillip Altman, a co-signatory to the letter, writes in his Substack imploring the Prime Minister that, “…this is a REAL EMERGENCY”.

INDEPENDENT TESTING OF AUSTRALIAN VIALS

The letter is in response to independent testing of Australian adult and child vaccine vials (2 Pfizer vials and 1 Moderna vial) by Molecular Virologist Dr David Speicher who’s report shows that the amount of synthetic DNA he detected in all three of the Australian vials tested “far exceeded” the allowable regulatory limit set by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

The TGA regulations allow levels of up to 10 nanograms (ng) per vaccine dose, and in fragment sizes of up to 200 base pairs (bp). The testing found that all vials exceeded the limit, with Moderna having the highest DNA load of 1460ng per dose.

This is not the only testing carried out worldwide as the Australian testing also confirms independent lab findings of high levels of residual DNA in mRNA Covid vaccines from Germany, the US and Canada, highlighting that this isn’t isolated to Australia and is in fact also an issue of international concern.

Furthermore, the testing revealed that the Pfizer vials (both the adult and child batches) contain SV40 enhancer/promoter sequence. The effect of this could have far reaching consequences as Dr Speicher explains in his affidavit, the SV10 enhancer/promoter “is know to promote nuclear localization”, meaning that it can draw DNA fragments into the nucleus of the cell, which greatly increases the probability of genomic integration, as the study outlined in this article shows, the implication of this means it could pose an untested safety risk, including the potential for DNA alteration of the human genome.

Dr Speicher and other scientists have also pointed out that this SV40 sequence could pose an oncogenic risk due to its effect on tumour suppressor gene p53, which could be a factor in the rise of cancers amongst Australians and people worldwide following Covid-19 vaccination, including what experts are noting as “turbo cancers”, among otherwise fit young healthy men and women.

As independent journalist, Rebekah Barnett states in her Substack “Controversially, Pfizer “chose not to mention” the SV40 enhancer/promoter on the residual DNA map submitted to regulators as it should have done, emails obtained under freedom of information show”.

Kevin McKernan, one of the most renowned genomics scientists, having managed the R&D for the Human Genome Project, was the first to discover the SV40 enhancer/ promoter in the Pfizer vaccine, in early 2023. He documented his findings in a preprint and alerted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), discussed in the Spectator article below.

In response to the independent testing, the TGA has denied the findings stating that the vaccines “are not contaminated” and purporting that the findings are “not reliable”. Given the TGA is substantially funded by industry (reportedly at least 92% of the TGA funding is from the Pharmaceutical Industry), one may be minded to contemplate their impartiality and question why they have not taken steps to investigate this issue further.

Dr Speicher told, Rebekah Barnet that “the next step from here will be to “dive deeper into determining if and where insertional mutagenesis is occurring” in vaccinated people, “including by comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated blood and sperm samples.” He goes on to say that sperm will be particularly significant because “if it is shown that the spike DNA is in sperm cells and that cell makes an offspring then every cell in the offspring’s body could be a spike factory.”

THE COURT CASE

The independent testing and report by Dr Speicher was commissioned to provide evidence in a Federal Court lawsuit over the validity of the regulatory status of the vaccines.

The case brought by legal firm PJ O’Brien & Associates, alleges that the vaccines contain unlicensed genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in the form of synthetic DNA contamination and mod-RNA-lipid nano particles (LNP) complexes which could pose an untested safety risk, including the potential for DNA integration into the human genome.

In the case Julian Fidge v. Pfizer, Moderna , Victorian GP and pharmacist Dr Julian Fidge, is seeking an injunction from the Federal Court to stop Pfizer and Moderna from distributing their mod-RNA Covid vaccines.

Dr Fidge alleges that the vaccines contain GMOs, for which Pfizer and Moderna did not obtain the appropriate licence from the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) before distributing the vaccines, a serious criminal offence under the Gene Technology Act (2000).

The matter was due to be settled in the Federal Court, however there are now delays as an investigation into the Federal Court Judge, Justice Helen Rofe is underway on the basis that she concealed her prior professional relationship with one of the defendants, Pfizer, as well as family ties to the biomedical industry, before she dismissed the GMO case on technical/administrative grounds, claiming that Dr Fidge did not have “standing” as outlined in WCH Australia’s previous Substack titled:

“The Most Significant Court Case in Australian History”

A short documentary summarising the GMO case is available below which Julian Gillespie states: “explores the issues of DNA contamination, regulatory failure, and the resistance evidenced by Australia's judiciary and chief law officers towards examining the GMO nature of the drugs under Australian law, and how this involves ongoing serious criminal offences, all being matters of grave significance to the millions of Australians who received these substances, but were not told the true nature of the risks they represent to health and life”.

You are invited to view the NEW DOCUMENTARY HERE “The Truth About COVID-19 Shots” narrated by former ABC Catalyst presenter, Maryanne Demasi, PhD.

