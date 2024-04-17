World Council for Health Australia
Tens of Thousands Protest WHO’s ‘Supranational Grab Over Global Health’ in Japan
Tens of thousands of people rallied over the weekend in a central Tokyo park to protest the WHO’s proposed pandemic treaty and amendments to the…
Published on World Council for Health
•
7 hrs ago
The Time is Now...
The Aligned Council of Australia launch their Strategic Action Plan in response to the WHO's Pandemic Treaty and Power Grab
Apr 17
•
WCH Australia
18
The largest personal injury class action in Australian history...
NO MORE SILENCE! Did you know that the Largest Personal Injury Class Action in Australian History is currently under way? Dr Melissa McCann, a…
Apr 9
•
WCH Australia
72
Opposing the WHO's Power Grab - Online Event - Sunday 14th April 2024 - 9am AEST
The 1st Pacific Rim Coalition Webinar (PRCW) Opposing the WHO’s Power Grab. This event is brought to you by DoorToFreedom and co-hosted by the World…
Apr 6
•
WCH Australia
7
March 2024
SAVE THE DATE: Strategies to Counter the World Health Organisation (WHO) Power Grab – Expert Hearing 27th March 2024 - 5am (AEDT)
Behind the WHO's facade lies a history marred by controversies, failures, mismanagement, and corruption.
Mar 25
•
WCH Australia
8
Human Rights and Covid-19 Civil Society Press Conference
International scientists scheduled to speak at a UN HRC on 21st March on the topic of Health and Human Rights were cancelled. A press conference was…
Mar 25
•
WCH Australia
6
Cancelled Panel of Scientists to Speak at UN Human Rights Council Meeting on Health and Human Rights During Covid to Hold Press Conference…
A panel of international scientists invited to attend a UN HRC side meeting during the 55th Regular Session on Human Rights has been cancelled at short…
Published on World Council for Health
•
Mar 19
Aligned Council of Australia Launches!
Bringing together over 25 organisations representing 1.1 million Australians in unity to campaign for the protection and maintenance of our Human and…
Mar 12
•
WCH Australia
13
February 2024
Friday 1st March - Sunbury Victoria - 7pm The Australian Medical Professionals Network (AMPS) are hosting "Too Many Dead - AMPS Enquiry into…
With an incredible panel of guest speakers: Professor Ian Brighthope, Dr Geoff Pain and Dr Duncan Syme. www.amps.redunion.com.au/too-many-dead-sunbury
Feb 29
•
WCH Australia
6
Saturday 2nd March-Hunter Valley NSW 6:30pm The Australian Medical Professionals Network (AMPS) are hosting "Too Many Dead - AMPS Enquiry…
With an incredible panel of guest speakers: Dr Andrew Madry, Clare Pain, Dr Suzanne Nibblet.
Feb 29
•
WCH Australia
5
Introducing World Council for Health Australia - Steering Committee - Ian Bell
Ian Bell Ian Bell is a Herbalist and has run Health Food stores for 25 years. He is passionate about empowering his communities with a…
Feb 6
•
WCH Australia
11
Introducing World Council for Health - Steering Committee - Michelle Bradshaw
Michelle Bradshaw BDevStud, Dip YT (RYT500) (IAYT) Michelle Bradshaw comes from a background in Planning and Project Management, graduating from the…
Feb 5
•
WCH Australia
9
